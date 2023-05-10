HERE I AM Presents Industry Workshop This Week

The reading is on Friday, May 12th, at 2PM and 6PM in Midtown Manhattan.

HERE I AM, a new contemporary musical, is presenting an Industry Workshop, with presentation dates slated for Friday, May 12th, at 2PM and 6PM in Midtown Manhattan. Created by an extremely collaborative cast and creative team, Here I Am is a unique opportunity to open a discussion about the pressures of social media without vilifying it. Featuring an incredibly diverse cast, Here I Am is a musical for this generation:

Featuring:

T Anthony

Jack Baugh

Alexia Correa

Regina Famatigan

Niko Granados

Sheer Lichtash

Peter Mah

Zachary A. Myers

Melody Munitz

Ebony Nixon

Alexis Nwokoji

Samantha Roberts

The link to RSVP can be found here (https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2241768®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fforms.gle%2FuLKiBjkZfaSYKX6c7?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1). This process and presentation is produced by Something Better Productions, Bernard Eizen, Curtis Howard, and Randall C. Simmons.

More information can be found at SomethingBetterProductions.com.

 




