HERE I AM Presents Industry Workshop This Week

The reading is on Friday, May 12th, at 2PM and 6PM in Midtown Manhattan.
HERE I AM, a new contemporary musical, is presenting an Industry Workshop, with presentation dates slated for Friday, May 12th, at 2PM and 6PM in Midtown Manhattan. Created by an extremely collaborative cast and creative team, Here I Am is a unique opportunity to open a discussion about the pressures of social media without vilifying it. Featuring an incredibly diverse cast, Here I Am is a musical for this generation:
Featuring:
T Anthony
Jack Baugh
Alexia Correa
Regina Famatigan
Niko Granados
Sheer Lichtash
Peter Mah
Ebony Nixon
Alexis Nwokoji
Samantha Roberts
The link to RSVP can be found here (https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2241768®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fforms.gle%2FuLKiBjkZfaSYKX6c7?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1). This process and presentation is produced by Something Better Productions, Bernard Eizen, Curtis Howard, and Randall C. Simmons.
More information can be found at SomethingBetterProductions.com.