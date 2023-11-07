HELL'S KITCHEN at The Public to Offer $40 Lottery Tickets

$40 Ticket Lotteries are available for HELL’S KITCHEN, the world premiere musical by Alicia Keys and Kristoffer Diaz, at The Public Theater. The show is currently in previews and will officially open on November 19, with a run through January 7.

The Public offers two $40 ticket lotteries before each performance:

A limited number of tickets to each performance are available through a digital lottery through TodayTix. The lottery will open for entries each Sunday for the following week's performances and will close at 2:00 p.m. on the day before each performance. Winners will be notified by email and push notification between 2:00 and 5:00 p.m. the day before each performance and will have 1 hour to purchase their tickets.

An in-person ticket lottery is held in the lobby of The Public Theater prior to each scheduled performance. In-person lottery entry will open two and a half hours prior to performance time, with the lottery drawing taking place 30 minutes later.

Tickets are subject to availability and select blackout dates; please check publictheater.org for the most up-to-date information. Lottery-specific information can be found here.

The complete cast of HELL’S KITCHEN includes Shoshana Bean (Jersey), Chad Carstarphen (Ray/Ensemble), Reid Clarke (Ensemble), Chloe Olivernaz Davis (Ensemble), Nico DeJesus (Ensemble), Brandon Victor Dixon (Davis), Timothy L. Edwards (Ensemble), Desmond Sean Ellington (Understudy), Badia Farha (Understudy), Vanessa Ferguson (Tiny/Ensemble), David A. Guzman (Ensemble), Crystal Monee Hall (Crystal/Ensemble), Gianna Harris (Understudy), Jakeim Hart (Q/Ensemble), Chris Lee (Knuck), Jackie Leon (Jessica/Ensemble), Kecia Lewis (Miss Liza Jane), Raechelle Manalo (Ensemble), Jade Milan (Understudy), Maleah Joi Moon (Ali), Onyxx Noel (Understudy), Susan Oliveras (Understudy), Sarah Parker (Ensemble), William Roberson (Understudy), Niki Saludez (Ensemble), Mariand Torres (Maria/Ensemble), Donna Vivino (Understudy), Lamont Walker II (Riq/Ensemble), and Oscar Whitney Jr. (Understudy).

HELL’S KITCHEN features scenic design by Robert Brill, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and prop management by Claire M. Kavanah. The music team of HELL’S KITCHEN includes orchestrations by Adam Blackstone and Tom Kitt, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone, music consulting by Tom Kitt, music coordination by Kristy Norter, and music direction by Dominic Fallacaro. Danny Maly serves as production stage manager and Tiffany N. Robinson and Luisa Sánchez Colón as stage managers.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus