HEAD OVER HEELS to Perform at Broadway at W Times Square

Cast and creative team members from the Broadway musical Head Over Heels will make their Broadway at W New York debut on Sunday, October 21st at 7:30 pm. Jelani Remy will host the evening.

The evening will feature performances by Amber Ardolino, Yurel Echezarreta, Brian Flores, Ari Groover, Arica Jackson, Taylor Iman Jones, Samantha Pollino, Justin Prescott, Alexandra Socha and Ricardo Zayas. The musicians for the evening are Alex Ortega and Martin LUTHER King.

Produced by 42 Seven Productions in partnership with W New York - Times Square, the raw and intimate series shines a light on Broadway's brightest talents. John Zeitoun serves as associate producer for the evening.

Standard standing admission is free. $20 limited reserved seating available for purchase by visiting bit.ly/2QVFkrG.

Broadway At W Times Square is a night produced by Broadway and TV veterans in an effort to shed a light on Broadway's hottest shows and their talented casts! An authentic Broadway experience at the exclusive W New York - Times Square.

A hilarious, dazzling celebration of love, Head Over Heels follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction. You'll meet a king about to lose his throne, a queen about to lose her inhibitions, and two princesses about to find love. It's a modern musical fairy tale where once upon a time is right now.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Related Articles