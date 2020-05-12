'HBO's Westworld: A Conversation With The Stars And Creators' Announced for Paley Front Row

=The Paley Center for Media today announced a new selection to its Paley Front Row series: HBO's Westworld: A Conversation with the Stars and Creators. The conversation will be available for view on the Paley Center's Youtube channel on Friday, May 22, at noon EST. Paley Front Row is part of Paley@Home Presented by Citi, a new way to enjoy the behind-the-scenes stories of today's top shows from the comfort of home.

"Westworld is one of the most original and thought provoking shows on television," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We're thrilled to bring this behind-the-scenes look at the Emmy Award-winning series to fans through our Paley@Home Presented by Citi platform."

Over the course of three seasons, the universe of Westworld has expanded from a simulated amusement park to a futuristic Los Angeles in the 2050s where questions of free will and revaluation abound. The cast and creative team will come together to discuss the series including: Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores Abernathy); Thandie Newton (Maeve Millay); Jeffrey Wright (Bernard Lowe); Tessa Thompson (Charlotte Hale); Ed Harris (Man in Black/William); Jonathan Nolan, Executive Producer/Creator; Lisa Joy, Executive Producer/Creator; and Denise Thé, Executive Producer. The conversation will be moderated by Josh Wigler of The Hollywood Reporter.

The first two seasons of Westworld received a combined forty-two Emmy nominations. The second season's twenty Emmy nominations resulted in three wins, including: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Thandie Newton), Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic), and Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series.

Westworld was created for television by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who are executive producers with Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, and Ben Stephenson. Production companies are Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. The show is based on the film written by Michael Crichton.

Paley Front Row is a series of new, original programming with the stars of current shows discussing their work, offering insights and anecdotes. Discussions can be viewed on the Paley Center's Youtube channel.

For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.





