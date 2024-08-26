Video: Final Season of Bridget Everett's SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE Premiering in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The third and final season of comedian and singer Bridget Everett's HBO Original comedy series SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE will premiere on Sunday, October 27 (10:30-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

From Mighty Mint, Duplass Brothers Productions, and executive producers Bridget Everett, Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, the series follows Sam (Everett), a true Kansan on the surface, but, beneath it all, struggling to fit the hometown mold.

Grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere. In season three, we see growth against all odds.

The cast is led by Bridget Everett (Sam Miller), who made her Broadway debut in At Least It's Pink: A Trashy Little Show. She also co-wrote the musical alongside Michael Patrick King and Kenny Mellman.

Other stage performers in the cast include Jennifer Mudge (Susan), who played Gloria in the Broadway production of Rocky, along with The Witch in Into the Woods at the Roundabout Theatre. Barbara Robertson, whose many stage credits include the Chicago production of Wicked, joined the series in Season 2 as Sam's vocal coach.

The cast also includes Jeff Hiller (Joel), Mary Catherine Garrison (Tricia Miller), Tim Bagley (Brad), Murray Hill (Fred Rococo), Mercedes White (Tiffani), Meighan Gerachis (Irma), and season three welcomes Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (Iceland).

Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO & Max Comedy Series, said “We are incredibly proud to have collaborated with Bridget, Hannah and Paul on this remarkable exploration of the beauty of everyday life. Though it's hard to say goodbye to these characters we hold dear, we're grateful for this journey and the legacy SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE leaves behind.”

Everett has described herself as an "alt-cabaret provocateur," performing in the past at Joe's Pub, Carnegie Hall, La Mama, and more.

The second season of SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE won a Peabody Award and was nominated for a second GLAAD Media Award. Bridget Everett received individual nominations by the Critics Choice Awards for Best Actress in a Comedy Series and the TCA Award for Individual Achievement in Comedy. In 2022, season one was honored by AFI amongst their Television Programs of the Year.

SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE is co-created and executive produced by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen; starring and executive produced by Bridget Everett; executive produced by Carolyn Strauss for Mighty Mint, Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass and Mel Eslyn for Duplass Brothers Productions, and Tyler Romary; produced by Shuli Harel. Season 3 is written by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett, Lisa Kron, and Lennon Parham, and directed by Jay Duplass, Robert Cohen, and Lennon Parham.

Photo credit: Sandy Morris/HBO