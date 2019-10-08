HB STUDIO Announces Two Fall HB Public Conversations

This fall, HB STUDIO is continuing its HB Public Conversations series with two talks.

The first, The Actor and the Truth, will feature actor-director-writer and HB Studio faculty member Austin Pendleton in a conversation with writer-director Jonathan Lynn (My Cousin Vinny and the Yes, Minister and Yes, Prime Minister TV series) moderated by actress Marsha Mason on Thursday, October 24.

On Monday, November 4 Theater as Ritual for Community will explore the Rattlestick Playwrights Theater's current critically-acclaimed production of Novenas for a Lost Hospital with playwright Cusi Cram and Rattlestick.

Both talks will begin at 7pm at the HB Playwrights Theatre at 124 Bank Street. Tickets are free to the public and available at hbstudio.eventbrite.com.

HB's Public Conversations series features leading theater, film, and television artists in conversation about the intentions that guide their work and their artistic vision and influences. The goal of the series is to stimulate critical dialogue about the artistic process in its social context, to educate and connect aspiring and working theater artists, and support a critically engaged theater audience. Talks are open to the public and free of charge.





