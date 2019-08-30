HARRIET Starring Cynthia Erivo to Open 2019 Urbanworld Film Festival

The 23rd Annual Urbanworld Film Festival (www.urbanworld.org), along with founding partner HBO, announced its 2019 festival slate today. The slate of 78 official selections and 7 spotlight selections represent inclusion in the broadest sense, highlighting content from around the globe by creators of color and women. The annual showcase of diverse culture will take place in Manhattan, September 18-22, 2019 at AMC Empire 25 on 234 West 42nd Street.

"Each year we strive to expand our programming slate to expose stories, themes and characters that have been under-represented in our world. This year is no exception," said Gabrielle Glore, Festival Director & Head of Programming, Urbanworld Film Festival. "What is most exciting to see is the continued elevation of quality manifested across our content creators' work, as we celebrate their creativity and craft."

Focus Features' Harriet will open the festival on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 7:30 P.M. Tony-winning Broadway actor Cynthia Erivo stars in Kasi Lemmons' inspiring biopic about renowned abolitionist Harriet Tubman, who escaped slavery and risked her life to lead others to freedom through the network of safehouses known as the Underground Railroad. Erivo, Lemmons and producers Debra Martin Chase and Daniela Taplin Lundberg are confirmed to attend the festival and a conversation with them, moderated by CBS THIS MORNING Saturday's Michelle Miller, will immediately follow the screening.

Lemmons is also this year's festival ambassador. "I'm thrilled to share Harriet with the Urbanworld Film Festival audience. The experience of creating this film was life-changing for me in so many ways," said Lemmons. "We are honored to open this festival and look forward to discussing our journey with such a passionate group of film lovers." The award-winning director, writer, actress and professor's feature films include Eve's Bayou, The Caveman's Valentine, Talk to Me and Black Nativity. She is currently directing the first two episodes of the 4- part Netflix mini-series "Madam CJ Walker."

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of The Color Purple. She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory, earning rave reviews. She also earned a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, as well as the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World and Outer Critics Circle Awards, a Grammy win and a Drama League Award nomination. A UK native, Erivo graduated from the famed Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

Harriet will be released in theaters in November 2019.





