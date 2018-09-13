HARRIET Starring Cynthia Erivo to Begin Production; Leslie Odom Jr. Joins Cast

As previously reported, Cynthia Erivo will take on the role of iconic abolitionist Harriet Tubman in the upcoming Macro/New Balloon biopic, HARRIET. Seith Mann will reportedly direct from a script by Gregory Allen Howard.

Focus Features has confirmed that the film will move into production in October. She will be joined by fellow Tony-winner Leslie Odom Jr., as well as Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles, and Clarke Peters.



Tubman is a classic figure in American history who escaped slavery and went on to free others in bondage through a channel of safe houses and secret routes known as the UNDERGROUND Railroad. In addition, she served as a Union spy during the Civil War and fought for women's voting rights.

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of The Color Purple. She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory, earning rave reviews. She also earned a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, as well as the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World and Outer Critics Circle Awards, a Grammy win and a Drama League Award nomination. A UK native, Erivo graduated from the famed Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You