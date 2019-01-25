HAMILTON, BE MORE CHILL, and PRETTY WOMAN Cast Members Will Celebrate The Richard Rodgers Theater

Complete casting has been announced for 54 BELOW CELEBRATES THE Richard Rodgers THEATER at Feinstein's/54 Below on Sunday, February 10th, 2019 at 7pm and 9:30pm.

To celebrate The Richard Rodgers Theater, which played host to such musicals as Guys and Dolls, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Raisin, 1776, Chicago, In The Heights, and, its current tenant,Hamilton, Feinstein's/54 Below will have two separate bills of entertainment celebrating this unique theater that has been in operation since 1925.

Scheduled to appear in the the 7pm concert are Mark Blum(Lost in Yonkers), Jim Brochu(Zero Hour), Shelly Burch(Nine), Mary Callanan(Bandstand), Kristy Cates(Wicked), Scott Ellis(Tootsie), Ann Harada(Avenue Q), AJ Holmes(The Book of Mormon), Ernestine Jackson(Raisin), Samantha Littleford(Be More Chill), Kevin Massey(Tarzan), Patti McCormack(The Bad Seed), Michael McCormick(Hello Dolly), Javier Munoz(Hamilton), Roger Rathburn(No, No, Nanette), Mark William(Come Croon With Me).

The 9:30pm concert will feature Clyde Alves(On The Town),Mark Blum(Lost in Yonkers), LaDonna Burns (Follies), Mary Callanan(Bandstand) Ed Dixon(No, No, Nanette), Scott Ellis(Tootsie), Sara Jean Ford(Finian's Rainbow), Tyler Hanes(Cats), AJ Holmes(The Book of Mormon), Andrew Hussman(Annie Get Your Gun), Eddie Korbich(Seussical), Jeremy Kushnier(Head Over Heels), Jeanine LaManna(Seussical), Patti McCormack(The Bad Seed), Javier Munoz(Hamilton), David Sabella (Chicago), Morgan Siobhan Green(Be More Chill), Talia Suskauer(Be More Chill), Alan Wiggins(Pretty Woman), Mark William(Come Croon With Me), and Maury Yeston(Nine).

The ensemble for both shows will consist of Caleb Albert, Allie Ambriano, Michael James Byrne, Ethan Carlson, James Cella, Roger Dawley, Catherine DeLuce, Gregory Driscoll, Ian Fairlee, Matthew Fairlee, Alex Danielle Frost, Atiauna Grant, Aaron Gooden, Andrew Leggieri, Lori Minor, Nathan Richardson, Allyson Rosenblum,and Chris Withers.

The writer and star of Patti Issues, Ben Rimalower,and Behind the Curtain's Robert W Schneider,will be on hand to share trivia and anecdotes about the theatre that has been home to such legends as Lin Manuel Miranda, Gwen Verdon, Carol Hall, August Wilson, Frank Loesser,and Neil Simon. The show will be directed and produced by Mr. Schneider, associate produced by Benjamin Nissenand music directed by Kevin David Thomas, co-host of Behind The Curtain: Broadway's Living Legends.

Schneider said: "We are so honored that all aspects of the Richard Rodgers Theater's rich storytelling history will be represented at this theatrical homecoming. I feel that our theatres should be celebrated in the same we celebrate national landmarks; taking a moment to recognize the great moments that have happened in one location make us appreciate their worth even more."

Having been in operation since 1925, Broadway's The Richard Rodgers Theater/46th Street Theater first introduced New York audiences to such musicals as Hamilton, In The Heights, Chicago, Guys and Dolls and many others. The theater has housed more Tony Award winning Best Musicals and Best Plays than any other theater on Broadway. The Richard Rodgers Theater's rich legacy will be celebrated through song and stories, performed by the legends themselves who were lucky enough to grace the Richard Rodgers stage!

Audiences can expect to hear the songs of the great writers whose works debuted on the stage of Broadway's famed Richard Rodgers Theatre, including John Kander & Fred Ebb, Maury Yeston, Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty, and Lin Manuel Miranda.

The Richard Rodgers Theater first opened its doors in 1925 with The Greenwich Village Follies of 1925. Located on West 46thstreet, and having been named Chanin's 46thStreet Theater and the 46thStreet Theater, the Richard Rodgers has been home to 122 productions. It is owned by The Nederlander Organization.

In addition to its rich musical theatre history, the Richard Rodgers Theater has also been home to playwrights August Wilson(Fences), Arthur Miller(The Price), Neil Simon(Lost in Yonkers) and Maxwell Anderson(The Bad Seed).

Tickets, starting at $35, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 54 CELEBRATES THE Richard Rodgers THEATER tickets can be purchased at 54below.com.Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551

