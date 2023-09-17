Guillermo Marigliano Releases New Book TANGO GUITAR METHOD

The Tango Guitar Method by Guillermo Marigliano is available now on Amazon and Sheet Music Direct.

By: Sep. 17, 2023

Join Guillermo Marigliano on a captivating journey into the heart of Tango music with the Tango Guitar Method. Discover the magic, embrace the rhythm, and make your guitar sing the passionate melodies of Argentina.

Guillermo Marigliano, the renowned Argentine musician, educator, and composer, is delighted to announce the release of his latest masterpiece, the Tango Guitar Method. Published independently and available now, this book is set to revolutionize the way individuals learn to play the enchanting rhythms of Argentinian Tango music.

Marigliano's Tango Guitar Method is not just another guitar method book; it's a comprehensive learning manual designed for those who aspire to master the art of Tango guitar accompaniment. The book takes aspiring musicians on a captivating journey, starting with fundamental tango rhythms and progressing through the styles of legendary tango composers such as Carlos Gardel, Anibal Troilo, and Astor Piazzolla.

Key Features of the Tango Guitar Method:

Detailed explanations of essential techniques for accompanying vocalists or oneself.
Comprehensive coverage of chords, rhythms, variations, and ideomatic tango single lines.
Popular phrases in tablature and music notation for quick reference.
Practical application of musical elements to any tango song and the creation of original arrangements.

In addition to the book, readers will gain exclusive access to online videos, allowing them to witness Guillermo Marigliano himself performing each example, providing invaluable insights and inspiration.

About Guillermo Marigliano:

Guillermo Marigliano is an accomplished musician, guitarist, composer, and arranger with a distinguished career spanning two decades. As the frontman of "Marigliano Latin Fusion Quartet," he has released six albums, including the acclaimed "Alpha & Omega" (2020). Guillermo's artistry extends to Tango music, where he has recorded albums and performed captivating solo guitar concerts, fusing jazz, tango, and South American rhythms.

Guillermo is not only a performer but also a dedicated educator, having taught Improvisation, Chord Melody, and Music Theory at the Technological Institute of Contemporary Music in Argentina. He conducts clinics and guitar workshops during concert tours, sharing his expertise with aspiring musicians worldwide.

