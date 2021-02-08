Group Therapy Comedy Outdoor Show to Take Place at Alewife Sunnyside
The show will take place on Thursday at 7pm.
Laugh it up at Group Therapy Comedy outdoor show at Alewife Sunnyside! This heated, outdoor and socially distanced free comedy show features comics from Netflix, Comedy Central and NBC. The event is hosted by Stephen Campbell, Katie Boyle and Lindsay Theisen every Thursday at 7pm.This weeks Line up is:
Andy Fiori Sirius XM
Jared Waters
Olga Namer Stand Up NY
Nick Hopping
Amy Shanker Comedy Central
Tom Cassidy Adult Swim
Insta: @katieboylecomic and @grouptherapycomedyshow
Free Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/group-therapy-comedy-outdoor-show-at-alewife-tickets-136964098305
Location: 41-11 39th Street Queens, NY 11104
