Group Therapy Comedy Outdoor Show to Take Place at Alewife Sunnyside

Laugh it up at Group Therapy Comedy outdoor show at Alewife Sunnyside! This heated, outdoor and socially distanced free comedy show features comics from Netflix, Comedy Central and NBC. The event is hosted by Stephen Campbell, Katie Boyle and Lindsay Theisen every Thursday at 7pm.

This weeks Line up is:

Andy Fiori Sirius XM

Jared Waters

Olga Namer Stand Up NY

Nick Hopping

Amy Shanker Comedy Central

Tom Cassidy Adult Swim



Free Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/group-therapy-comedy-outdoor-show-at-alewife-tickets-136964098305

Location: 41-11 39th Street Queens, NY 11104

Insta: @katieboylecomic and @grouptherapycomedyshow