Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Group Therapy Comedy Outdoor Show to Take Place at Alewife Sunnyside

The show will take place on Thursday at 7pm.

Feb. 8, 2021  
        
Group Therapy Comedy Outdoor Show to Take Place at Alewife Sunnyside

Laugh it up at Group Therapy Comedy outdoor show at Alewife Sunnyside! This heated, outdoor and socially distanced free comedy show features comics from Netflix, Comedy Central and NBC. The event is hosted by Stephen Campbell, Katie Boyle and Lindsay Theisen every Thursday at 7pm.

This weeks Line up is:

Andy Fiori Sirius XM

Jared Waters

Olga Namer Stand Up NY

Nick Hopping

Amy Shanker Comedy Central

Tom Cassidy Adult Swim


Free Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/group-therapy-comedy-outdoor-show-at-alewife-tickets-136964098305
Location: 41-11 39th Street Queens, NY 11104

Insta: @katieboylecomic and @grouptherapycomedyshow


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Kristin Stokes
Kristin Stokes
Devon Hadsell
Devon Hadsell
Haiden Pederson
Haiden Pederson

Related Articles
The Cast of THE LOVE BOAT to Reunite on STARS IN THE HOUSE Photo

The Cast of THE LOVE BOAT to Reunite on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Theatre District Restaurateur Joe Allen Passes Away at 87 Photo

Theatre District Restaurateur Joe Allen Passes Away at 87

DEH You Will Be Found College Essay Writing Challenge Announced Photo

DEH 'You Will Be Found' College Essay Writing Challenge Announced

Cuomo Reveals Details of NY PopsUp, Including Participation from Jackman, Menzel, Foster & Photo

Cuomo Reveals Details of NY PopsUp, Including Participation from Jackman, Menzel, Foster & More!


More Hot Stories For You