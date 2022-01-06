Great Music in a Great Space Begins 2022 Online Performances

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine welcomes the New Year and the continuation of its 2021-2022 season of Great Music in a Great Space with an online performance by Artist in Residence David Briggs, premiering on Tuesday, January 11 at 7:30 pm on the Cathedral's website.

Organ virtuoso David Briggs, Artist in Residence at the Cathedral, has been described by The New York Times as "one of the world's greatest contemporary organists." His January 11 program of German, French and English Romantic fireworks includes Julius Reubke's tempestuously romantic Sonata on the 94th Psalm, written at the tender age of 24-a virtuosic score that almost trumps Franz Liszt at his own game.

In light of the ongoing pandemic, this first concert of 2022 will be held online and available to all as a free video stream on the Cathedral's website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. No tickets or advance reservations are needed to view the performance, which will premiere on January 11. Patrons who had already purchased tickets to the performance will be contacted to make alternate arrangements.

For more details and information on all the Cathedral's programs and services, click here.

David Briggs is an internationally renowned organist whose performances are acclaimed for their musicality, virtuosity, and ability to excite and engage audiences of all ages. Consistently ranked as one of the finest organists of his generation, David's extensive repertoire spans five centuries. He has also become one of the foremost organ transcribers of symphonic works, thereby giving listeners the opportunity to experience the organ in a new way. He has transcribed orchestral compositions by Schubert, Tchaikovsky, Elgar, Bruckner, Ravel, and Bach, as well as Mahler's Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, and Eighth symphonies.