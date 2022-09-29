Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Grammy-Winner Michelle Williams Joins CHILDREN OF EDEN Staged Concert in Chicago

Michelle will be joining previously announced David Phelps, Sam Tsui, Koryn Hawthorne, and Randal Keith. 

Sep. 29, 2022  

Michelle Williams will be joining the staged concert presentation of Stephen Schwartz and John Caird's Children of Eden in Chicago this October.

Michelle will be joining previously announced Grammy winner, David Phelps, internet singing sensation, Sam Tsui, GMA Dove Award winner, Koryn Hawthorne, and Broadway actor Randal Keith.

MICHELLE WILLIAMS is a Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, author, actress, mental health advocate, entrepreneur, designer, television host and member of one of the most successful recording groups of all time, Destiny's Child. In 2018, Williams reunited with Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Kelly Rowland for a long-awaited Destiny's Child reunion performance during both weekends of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. She has also recorded four critically-acclaimed albums as a solo artist including Journey to Freedom whose song "Say Yes" was certified Gold. In 2019, after making it to the semi-final round, Michelle was revealed as "Butterfly" on the #1 rated FOX television show, The Masked Singer!

In 2021, Michelle launched her first podcast, "Checking In", in partnership with iHeartRadio. On the weekly podcast, Michelle and her friends reveal their intimate experiences with depression, anxiety and their mental health journeys. She also released her first book, entitled "Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life---and Can Save Yours". Which discusses her opening up about her life in the public eye and her ongoing battle and victory over depression. In the same year, she starred in Hallmark's holiday themed TV movie, Christmas in Harmony and sang the National Anthem at the NFL Kickoff game!

﻿Tickets for the concert event start at $45 and can be purchased at www.broadwayinchicago.com/show/children-of-eden.


Regional Awards

