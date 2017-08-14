Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Tony-Winning Designer Clint Ramos

One of Broadway's most acclaimed designers, Clint Ramos, joins Rob and Kevin, via phone, to discuss his illustrious career, which includes collaborating on such receNT Productions as SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, IN TRANSIT, ECLIPSED, VIOLET, SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION, KID VICTORY, and countless others.

Clint pulls back the curtain on his career to discuss how became the first person of color to win a Tony Award in his category, what was the process of creating the fascinating KID VICTORY set design, and why he made five dresses out of Metro Cards. Plus, Clint opens up about his work with SLAM-NYC, NYC's first ever recovery high school, and FIERCE NY, an organization dedicated to building the leadership of LGBTQ persons of color.

Also, Clint shines the spotlight on Liesl Tommy, Oskar Eustis, and the next generation of designers!

