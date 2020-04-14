Global Arts Venue Free Series of Virtual Programming Continues

Flushing Town Hall continues to entertain and engage with its virtual series, Flushing Town Hall At Home!. Which includes a twice weekly FTH at Home: Facebook Watch Party Live!, an FTH at Home: Zoom Community Hang, and a daily activity for families through FTH at Home: Global Arts for Global Kids.

"In times of crisis, the arts remind us of our shared humanity," says Executive and Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek. "Though we may find ourselves more physically isolated than usual, none of us are alone. Join us online! Tune into one of our Zoom Community Hang sessions so we can see your smiling faces, participate in an online arts workshop with your kids, or clap along and dance around your living room while enjoying both new and familiar sounds at our next Facebook watch party."

Every Tuesday and Friday at 7:00 PM, the cultural organization's FTH at Home: Facebook Watch Party Live! stream a prior live performances that were held at the venue. Viewers can tune in to the organization's Facebook channel and discover the diverse, family-friendly arts performances its audiences have grown to love. Be it world music, Latin music, or, jazz - Flushing Town Hall has something for everyone at: https://www.facebook.com/flushingtownhall/

And on Wednesday, April 15th at 7:00 PM, Flushing Town Hall is holding a special Jazz Jam, led by Carol Sudhalter and the wonderful house band, on Facebook. Jazz Jam musicians from Queens, as well as others from around the world, will be sharing their music to lift spirits and honor those who have been lost. Flushing Town Hall thanks the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation for its continued support of this project. If you are a musician and would like to play at the May online jam, please check out instructions here: http://www.flushingtownhall.org/virtual-jazz-jam

In addition, Flushing Town Hall's dedicated Teaching Artists are offering online activities through FTH at Home: Global Arts for Global Kids. Participants enjoy short videos of music or dance followed by an activity they can try at home. Videos will be posted online at: http://www.flushingtownhall.org/fth-at-home-gagk

Flushing Town Hall also is hosting an FTH at Home: Zoom Community Hang every Thursday at 1PM. Participants can join with or without video by following Zoom instructions shared here: http://www.flushingtownhall.org/fth-at-home

Flushing Town Hall is presenting these programs free of charge but welcomes donations from those who are able and moved to contribute.

Though Flushing Town Hall is physically closed, its staff and teaching artists are working diligently to support audiences through online content. The venue's financial losses are staggering: security and maintenance of the building, new technology costs to address remote work, payments to Teaching Artists to develop new online content, paychecks and health insurance for staff, and monthly fixed costs.

"Gifts from individuals are now critical to keep our mission of providing global arts for a global community alive," Kodadek said. "If you have ever enjoyed a program at Flushing Town Hall, or turned to the arts in times of joy or times of sadness, we ask you to please consider a tax-deductible gift today, and Step Up for Flushing Town Hall."

Financial gifts can be made at http://www.flushingtownhall.org/donate.

Performance Streaming Schedule

Week of April 13: Discover World Music

4/14: Kobo Town

4/15: Jazz Jam

4/17: Banda Magda

Week of April 20: Dance to South American Music

4/21: Inkhay & Rio Mira

4/24: La Patronal

Week of April 27: Clap to Asian Beat

4/28: Talavya + Punjabtronix from India

5/1: Light & Beat from Korea

Flushing Town Hall's facilities are temporarily closed to the public in accordance with COVID-19 safety regulations. Flushing Town Hall's latest statement pertaining to COVID-19 can be found here.





