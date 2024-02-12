Glide at Brooklyn Bridge Park to Present MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Theme Night

‘Glide at Brooklyn Bridge Park’ has unveiled its themed skate for February: The Moulin Rouge! The Musical Spectacular, Spectacular Skate.



Fellow Bohemians are invited to “glide” into this glitzy, glamorous, glorious night at the rink featuring a musical mash-up extravaganza from the show. Visitors will have the chance to win a pair of tickets to the show* and 2 Moulin Rouge posters signed by the cast!

Event Details:



Moulin Rouge! The Musical Spectacular, Spectacular Skate

Saturday, February 24, 2024

5:45PM, 6:45PM, and 7:55PM sessions

Open through March 1, 2024, Glide also offers an extraordinary selection of food and beverage options. Tickets are on-sale now and available by clicking HERE.

*blackout dates may apply



ABOUT Moulin Rouge! THE MUSICAL

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical, winner of ten Tony Awards including Best Musical. Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind. As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music – from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 20 years ago. In North America, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is now playing on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City and across the country on a National Tour.

