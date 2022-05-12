Gibney Center to Present devynn emory's CINDY SESSIONS

From June 9 - 11, Gibney Center will present devynn emory's Cindy Sessions, a three-night virtual performance series featuring emory, Elisa Harkins and Joseph M. Pierce, with cinematography, sound, and video editing by Jorge Cousineau. Part of emory's ongoing trilogy centering medical mannequins as a means for processing transitional mediumship, Cindy Sessions is an intimate behind-the-scenes moment with Cindy, a medical mannequin of the #mymannykinfriends community, hosted by her Nurse, devynn emory.

Over the course of three evenings, audiences are invited to keep Cindy company virtually while she receives medical care. Each performance will feature a conversation with Cindy during which she shares wisdom around the themes of love, loss, and land. Audience members can join online for one evening or enjoy the whole series.

Cindy Sessions is part of Gibney Center's ongoing Spotlight series, which highlights the work of early-career artists, with generous support from the Jerome Foundation, and offers a rich blend of dance and performance in fully produced, evening-length commissions. Cindy Sessions is presented by Gibney Center as part of the 2021-2022 season curated by Eva Yaa Asantewaa.

Funding for this production is provided by Foundation for Contemporary Arts, Gibney Dance, Spotlight Series Residencies: Snug Harbor: PASS.

Part 1 the trilogy, deadbird (the film) and can anybody help me hold this body (the altar) can now be accessed online at deadbird.land. Part 2, Grandmother Cindy will be performed next on May 18, 7:30pm EST at Artists Space in collaboration with Frieze Art Fair, NYC.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:



devynn emory

Cindy Sessions

8:00 PM EDT

June 9: LOVE

June 10: LOSS

June 11: LAND

ONLINE

Link available with registration.

Ticket prices: $15- 20

Tickets available for purchase on Gibney website.

Credits

Choreography, Direction, and Text by devynn emory.

Performance by devynn emory, Elisa Harkins and Joseph M. Pierce.

Cinematography, sound, and video editing by Jorge Cousineau.

Mannequin audio production by Michael Ryterband.

Mannequin embodiment and production management by Reilly Horan.

Projection design by Quinha Faria.

Scenic support from Dulce Izaguirre.

About devynn emory



devynn emory is a choreographer/dance artist, dual licensed bodyworker, ritual guide, medium and registered nurse- practicing in the fields of acute/critical care, hospice, COVID and integrative health in NYC. emory's performance company devynnemory/beastproductions finds the intersection of these fields, walking the edges of thresholds- drawing from their multiple in-between states of being, holding space for liminal bodies bridging multiple planes of transition, finding reciprocity practice as a constant decolonial pathway. They are currently working on a trilogy centering medical mannequins holding the wisdom of end of life experiences. Born on Lenape Land, emory is a reconnecting descendent of mixed Lenape/Blackfoot/settler ancestry.

For workshops, teaching, bodywork or ceremony, please visit devynn's website devynnemory.com.

About Gibney

Founded by Gina Gibney in 1991, Gibney is a New York City-based performing arts and social justice organization that taps into the vast potential of movement, creativity, and performance to effect social change and personal transformation. Gibney deploys resources through three strategic and interwoven program areas: Gibney Center, a meeting ground for New York City's artistic community comprising 23 studios and 5 performance spaces that provide critical space for training, rehearsal, professional development, performances, and convenings; Gibney Community, programs that use movement to help address a range of social issues with a focus on gender-based violence and its prevention; and Gibney Company, the organization's resident dance ensemble. Gibney supports movement-based artists in every aspect of their creative development: classes, residencies, low-cost rental space, entrepreneurial training and incubation, presentation opportunities, commissioning, and operating a professional dance company.

Photo credit: devynn emory