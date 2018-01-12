Get Ready to Rock! SCHOOL OF ROCK Welcomes New Cast Members

Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit musical School of Rock - The Musical will welcome seven new cast members to the class on Tuesday, January 30, 2018. Rocking their way to Broadway will be Montgomery Lamb as "Katie" the bassist, Jim Kaplan as "Lawrence" the keyboardist, Sarah Walsh as "Marcy," Iggy Rosado as "Mason,"Madalen Yarbrough Mills as "Sophie," Madison Elizabeth Lagares as "Shonelle," and Katie Greendorfer as "Madison." Current cast member Gabrielle Greene will assume the role of "Tomika."

On Monday, January 29, 2018, Rachel Katzke, Walden Sullivan, Amadi Chapata, Demi Singleton, Annabelle Wachtel, Terrance Bell, Jr., and Chloe Bryan will all graduate from Horace Green.

Now in performances at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1654 Broadway), School of Rock - The Musical currently stars Justin Collette as "Dewey Finn," Analisa Leaming as "Rosalie Mullins," Jonathan Gould as "Ned," Lori Eve Marinacci as "Patty," Conner John Gillooly as "Dewey Alternate," Zachary Zwelling as "Zach," Levi Buksbazen as "Freddy," Rachel Katzkeas "Katie," Walden Sullivan as "Lawrence," Olivia Chun as "Summer," John Allyn as "Billy," and Amadi Chapata as "Tomika." The adult ensemble includes Natalie Charle Ellis, Badia Farha, John Arthur Greene, Nehal Joshi, Andrew Kober, Lulu Lloyd, Jaygee Macapugay, Cassie Okena, Patrick O'Neill, Jesse Swimm, Josh Tower, Joel Waggoner, Jonathan Wagner, and J. Michael Zygo. The kids' ensemble includes Terrance Bell Jr, Chloe Bryan, Michael Cascetta, Gabrielle Greene, Sophia Kekllas, Ellie Kim, Colin Lauri, Cory Logan,Demi Singleton, and Annabelle Wachtel.

School of Rock - The Musical is based on the smash hit 2003 film of the same name, featuring music from the movie, as well as an original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, a book by Julian Fellowes and direction by Laurence Connor. School of Rock - The Musical opened to rave reviews on Sunday, December 6, 2015. This Ben Brantley New York Times 'Critics' Pick' "is an inspiring jolt of energy and mad skillz," raves Jesse Oxfeld of Entertainment Weekly. And in his four-star Critics' Pick review, Time Out's David Cote proclaimed,"School's IN - forever!" School of Rock - The Musical was nominated for four 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Lloyd Webber and Slater), Best Book (Fellowes), and Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Alex Brightman).

School of Rock - The Musical is a hilarious new musical that follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.

School of Rock features choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, scenic and costume design by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, and sound design by Mick Potter and music supervision by Ethan Popp.

School of Rock - The Musical opened, also to rave reviews, on London's West End at the New London Theatre. Performances began on October 24, 2016 with an official opening night on November 14, 2016. The musical launched its national tour on September 30th, 2017 in Rochester, New York.

Tickets for School of Rock - The Musical are $59 - $155 and are available by visiting the Winter Garden Theatre box office Monday - Saturdays between 10:00 am - 8:00 pm and Sundays from 12:00 pm - 6:00pm, online at Telecharge.com, or by calling 212-239-6200. Performances of School of Rock - The Musical are Mondays, Tuesdays, and Sundays at 7 pm, Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 2 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm.

School of Rock - The Musical is produced on Broadway by Andrew Lloyd Webber for The Really Useful Group, Warner Music Group & Access Industries, The Shubert Organization, and The Nederlander Organization. Nina Lannan and Madeleine Lloyd Webber serve as Executive Producers.

