Get In Losers! Tina Fey Delivers Food Truck Cheese Fries to MEAN GIRLS Fans in NYC

Mrs. Norbury isn't pushing drugs... she's pushing... cheese fries?

This morning Tina Fey celebrated #MeanGirlsDay by delivering cheese fries (no carbs, of course) to fans waiting to purchase tickets at the August Wilson Theatre box office.

Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement in meeting the musical's book writer. Fey of course also wrote the original screenplay. In addition to numerous credits on the silver screen, Fey is best recognized for her work on 30 Rock and SNL.

Fans can also catch the Mean Girls-branded food truck around Manhattan throughout the afternoon, as it makes stops handing out cheese fries at 43rd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues starting at approximately 1:30pm and Union Square West between 16th and 17th Streets starting at approximately 3:30pm.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Happy #MeanGirlsDay! Excited to see #TinaFey at ticket launch for @MeanGirlsBway! Can’t wait to see it this March! #MeanGirlsBway pic.twitter.com/IEO0qwT9QY — Brendon O'Rourke (@BrendonNYC) October 3, 2017

Look who’s giving out FREE cheese fries at the #SweeteryNYC @MeanGirlsBway Truck! #Fetch #MeanGirlsDay #TinaFey pic.twitter.com/J1zIL6pL8t — Sweetery (@SweeteryNYC) October 3, 2017

Tina Fey just served us cheese fries. So fetch. #MeanGirlsDay #MeanGirlsBway #October3rd #TinaFey @Nick_Scully pic.twitter.com/2gPSKpmujz — aimeejay. (@AimeeJayy) October 3, 2017

happy #MeanGirlsDay tina fey just served me cheese fries & is a magical human being & MEAN GIRLS IS GONNA BE ON BROADWAY ?????? @MeanGirlsBway pic.twitter.com/i1YgfKmcB9 — Tyler Conroy?? (@tyvid5) October 3, 2017

On October 3rd, my cousin took this picture with Tina Fey pic.twitter.com/ncZWJAmxtD — Lindsey Sandhouse (@lindseysand) October 3, 2017

Whatever, we're getting cheese fries...from Tina Fey! It's #MeanGirlsDay & the @MeanGirlsBway box office is now open! pic.twitter.com/oJqRphw97L — Jordan Roth (@Jordan_Roth) October 3, 2017

"I'm like the Evita of cheese fries!" – #TinaFey ?? #MeanGirlsDay #MeanGirlsBway pic.twitter.com/htuHcLqiB2 — Mean Girls Broadway (@MeanGirlsBway) October 3, 2017

Taking another break from my twitter break to note that Tina Fey served me cheese fries this morning. It’s fine. @MeanGirlsBway pic.twitter.com/zVsTMM0sKS — Rebecca Michelson (@Rebecca_Mich) October 3, 2017

It's October 3rd! Enjoyed meeting Tina Fey @MeanGirlsBway #MeanGirlsDay pic.twitter.com/njZ0E2OUsj — Elazar Abrahams (@Elazarta) October 3, 2017





