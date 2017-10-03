Get In Losers! Tina Fey Delivers Food Truck Cheese Fries to MEAN GIRLS Fans in NYC

Oct. 3, 2017  

Get In Losers! Tina Fey Delivers Food Truck Cheese Fries to MEAN GIRLS Fans in NYC

Mrs. Norbury isn't pushing drugs... she's pushing... cheese fries?

This morning Tina Fey celebrated #MeanGirlsDay by delivering cheese fries (no carbs, of course) to fans waiting to purchase tickets at the August Wilson Theatre box office.

Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement in meeting the musical's book writer. Fey of course also wrote the original screenplay. In addition to numerous credits on the silver screen, Fey is best recognized for her work on 30 Rock and SNL.

Fans can also catch the Mean Girls-branded food truck around Manhattan throughout the afternoon, as it makes stops handing out cheese fries at 43rd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues starting at approximately 1:30pm and Union Square West between 16th and 17th Streets starting at approximately 3:30pm.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.












Related Articles

From This Author Alan Henry

Alan Henry Alan is the Regional Managing Editor and Social Media Manager at BroadwayWorld.com. Alan has been with BroadwayWorld since 2013 and was formerly the Toronto Senior (read more...)

  • Get In Losers! Tina Fey Delivers Food Truck Cheese Fries to MEAN GIRLS Fans in NYC
  • INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - October 2, 2017: DEAR EVAN HANSEN, MICHAEL MOORE, and More Top Broadway Growth!
  • Adaptation of Roald Dahl's THE WITCHES To Play The National Theatre in 2018
  • VIDEO: David Hein and Irene Sankoff Perform 'Stop the World' from COME FROM AWAY
  • INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - September 25, 2017: DEAR EVAN HANSEN, MICHAEL MOORE, and More Top Broadway Growth!
  • BWW Interview: Stephen Schwartz On Bringing PRINCE OF EGYPT to the Stage, Working With His Son Scott & More!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com