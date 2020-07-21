George Salazar, Will Roland, Joe Iconis and More to Take Part in BE MORE CHILL Reunion

The Broadway Podcast Network has announced the first-ever cross-continent BE MORE CHILL Reunion LIVE on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 9:00 pm, among some special surprises, this will be the first time the Broadway and West End casts will meet, exclusively on the Broadway Podcast Network.

Join four-time Tony award-winning producer Dori Berinstein host of DEEP DIVE BROADWAY who will be joined by BE MORE CHILL producer Jerry Goehring and music and lyrics creator Joe Iconis as they take you on an exclusive adventure inside the creation and success of the beloved show. They will be joined by book writer Joe Tracz, producers Michael Hurst, John Diaz, and Jennifer Ashley Tepper, director Stephen Brackett, choreographer Chase Brock, Broadway cast members George Salazar, Will Roland, Jason Tam, Stephanie Hsu, London cast members Scott Folan, Blake Patrick Anderson and pay special tribute to the author of the cult sensation novel Ned Vizzini by his widow Sabra Embury.

Be More Chill is based on the novel of the same name by Ned Vizzini. With Tony award-nominated original music and lyrics by Joe Iconis and a book by Joe Tracz, Be More Chill is a international sensation-commissioned by and premiered at Two River Theater in Red Bank, New Jersey in 2015, when the 2015 Original Cast Recording was released by Ghostlight Records, millions of people streamed the album and formed a passionate community of Be More Chill Fans, ultimately leading the musical to receive a Broadway production at the Lyceum Theatre. When the 2019 Broadway Cast Recording was subsequently released by Ghostlight Records, it debuted at #2 on the Top Cast Albums Chart. Songs from the musical have cumulatively garnered over 360 million streams, with the breakout track "Michael In The Bathroom" amassing over 3.1 million streams and 8 million YouTube views alone. Tumblr has ranked Be More Chill as the #2 most talked-about musical on their platform, behind only Hamilton. The current pandemic, cut short the run at UK's The Other Palace and a film adaptation which is currently underway.

Be More Chill tells the atypical love story of a boy, a girl....and the supercomputer inside the boy's head guiding him every step of the way. The boy is desperately trying to fit in. The girl's longing to be noticed. And the supercomputer just wants to take over the world.

Please join them in supporting BC/EFA by making a contribution to Broadwaycares.org/help2020.

Website: https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/podcast/deep-dive-broadway and https://www.bemorechillmusical.com/

The Podcast will be Available on Apple/iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.

