Genoveva Productions Proudly Presents: 'Bernice' A Play By Susan Glaspell Directed by Julia Genoveva

The play," Bernice" takes place in the roaring 1920's, and it is about the strange circumstances surrounding the death of Bernice. As family and friends dig deeper and try discover what really happened, unsettling revelations come to the surface. And everyone must come face to face with the truth...

Tickets are available online ONLY (no cash at the door).

Click HERE to purchase tickets

Performances:

353 Studios, 353 West 48th Street, NYC 10036, 2ND FL, STUDIO 1

Fri 10/22 At 7pm

Sat 10/23 3pm & 7pm

Sun 10/24 3pm

Note: per CDC/NYC mandates proof of vaccination is required at the door. Also during the show, audience members please wear a mask during the performance. Also please note no late entries are allowed. The show will start promptly per the performance schedule.