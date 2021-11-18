GatherNYC Continues Concert Season on Sunday Mornings at The Museum Of Arts And Design

GatherNYC, a revolutionary weekly concert experience founded in 2017 by cellist Laura Metcalf and guitarist Rupert Boyd, continues its fall 2021 season at the series' new home at Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) (2 Columbus Circle). The fall season runs through December 19, 2021, with weekly concerts held on Sundays at 11am in The Theater at MAD, which is fully restored to its original mid-century design.

Guests at GatherNYC are served exquisite live classical music by New York's most celebrated artists, a taste of the spoken word, and a brief celebration of silence. The entire experience lasts one hour and evokes the community and spiritual nourishment of a religious service - but the religion is music, and all are welcome.

Metcalf and Boyd say, "In these unsettling times, GatherNYC provides a safe place to fortify beauty, peace, and togetherness. We look forward to welcoming audiences on Sunday mornings this fall to our beautiful new home at MAD, to share this music and the communal experience of listening."

GatherNYC's upcoming performances feature Ayane Kozasa + Paul Wiancko (November 21), Ashley Jackson (December 5), The Overlook with James Shields (December 12), and members of A Far Cry (December 19). Storytellers are NYC-based winners of the Moth StorySLAM and other prestigious competitions.

For tickets and information, visit www.gathernyc.org. All audience members aged 12 and older will be required to show proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a vaccine authorized for emergency use by the FDA or WHO. Masks are required.