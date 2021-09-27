GatherNYC Announces Fall 2021 Season at Museum of Arts and Design in Columbus Circle

GatherNYC has announced its fall 2021 season, to be held at the series' new home at Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) (2 Columbus Circle). The fall season will begin on October 10 and run through December 19, 2021, with weekly concerts held on Sundays at 11am in The Theater at MAD, which is fully restored to its original mid-century design.

Guests at GatherNYC are served exquisite live classical music by New York's most celebrated artists, a taste of the spoken word, and a brief celebration of silence. The entire experience lasts one hour and evokes the community and spiritual nourishment of a religious service - but the religion is music, and all are welcome.

Metcalf and Boyd say, "In these unsettling times, GatherNYC provides a safe place to fortify beauty, peace, and togetherness. We look forward to welcoming audiences on Sunday mornings this fall to our beautiful new home at MAD, to share this music and the communal experience of listening."

GatherNYC's Fall 2021 season includes performances by Leila Adu (October 10), Jessica Meyer with violinist Miranda Cuckson, cellist Laura Metcalf, and dancer Caroline Fermin (October 17), Rupert Boyd + Friends (October 24), Alex Sopp + Christina Courtin (October 31), the Telegraph Quartet (November 7), American Contemporary Music Ensemble (November 14), Ayane Kozasa + Paul Wiancko (November 21), Ashley Jackson (December 5), The Overlook with James Shields (December 12), and members of A Far Cry (December 19). Storytellers are NYC-based winners of the Moth StorySLAM and other prestigious competitions.

For tickets and information, visit www.gathernyc.org. All audience members aged 12 and older will be required to show proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a vaccine authorized for emergency use by the FDA or WHO. Masks are required.

GatherNYC Fall 2021 Season Schedule:

Sunday, October 10 at 11am

Leila Adu

Leila Adu, an astonishing force in the space where electropop, avant-classical and singer-songwriter meet, gives a solo performance on voice and piano of her own music.

Sunday, October 17 at 11am

Jessica Meyer

with Miranda Cuckson, Laura Metcalf, Caroline Fermin

Composer and virtuoso viola soloist Jessica Meyer gives a performance of her own music with the help of violinist Miranda Cuckson, cellist Laura Metcalf dancer Caroline Fermin, and loop pedal technology.

Sunday, October 14 at 11am

Rupert Boyd + Friends

GatherNYC Co-Artistic Director, acclaimed Australian guitarist Rupert Boyd, gives a solo performance with special guests.

Sunday, October 31 at 11am

Alex Sopp + Christina Courtin

Flutist and vocalist Alex Sopp and singer/songwriter/violinist Christina Courtin, both founding members of The Knights chamber orchestra, present a program featuring predominantly female composers.

Sunday, November 7 at 11am

Telegraph Quartet

The Naumburg Award-winning quartet, based in San Francisco, performs a unique program featuring music by Florence Price and Grażyna Bacewicz.

Sunday, November 14 at 11am

ACME: American Contemporary Music Ensemble

The "electrifying" (The New York Times) collective American Contemporary Music Ensemble presents "Recounting," a program of music that retells a story in string quartet form by composers Caroline Shaw, Susie Ibarra, Raven Chacon, and Philip Glass.

Sunday, November 21 at 11am

Ayane + Paul

Two lower-string powerhouses make up this impactful duo: violist Ayane Kozasa is a member of the Grammy-nominated Aizuri Quartet, while cellist and composer Paul Wiancko has appeared with the Kronos Quartet and is increasingly in-demand as a composer of chamber music.

Sunday, December 5 at 11am

Ashley Jackson

Solo harpist Ashley Jackson presents "Circles," a program that explores connections between her family's history, their present, and what that means for the future. The program features music by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Alice Coltrane, Danielle Eva Schwob, and Daniel Temkin.

Sunday, December 12 at 11am

The Overlook with James Shields, clarinet

Fast-rising new string quartet The Overlook collaborates with Oregon Symphony principal clarinetist James Shields for a program centered around Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's masterful clarinet quintet.

Sunday, December 19 at 11am

A Far Cry

A small group of players from Grammy-nominated string chamber ensemble A Far Cry shares "Flames to Ash," a program featuring Jung-Yoon Wie's Han, which speaks directly to the rising hate crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. The Korean word han is described as an internalized feeling of deep sorrow, grief, resentment, and anger from personal and historical trauma.