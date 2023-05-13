Icelandic composer has GabrÃ­el Ã“lafs debuted the single, BambalÃ³. The track is from his upcoming album, Lullabies for Piano and Cello, set for release on June 9, 2023 via Decca Records US. Listen to the heartfelt melody here and watch a live performance of the track here.

BambalÃ³ is rooted in the history and mythology of Iceland and its pure simple melody is an instant connection to the lullaby that has been shared for generations. Lullabies for Piano and Cello is a collection of instrumental works inspired by Icelandic folk songs. The 10-track album traces its origin to a collection of Icelandic melodies unearthed by GabrÃ­el at an antique bookshop in GabrÃ­el's home city of Reykjavik.

Lullabies for Piano and Cello Tracklist

1. FantasÃ­a

2. SÃ¡lmur

3. NoktÃºrna

4. Eldur

5. VÃ­sa

6. Mamma

7. Barnkind

8. Frost

9. BambalÃ³

10. Draumheimar