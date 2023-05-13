GabrÃel's new album 'Lullabies for Piano and Cello' is set for release on June 9.
Icelandic composer has GabrÃel Ã“lafs debuted the single, BambalÃ³. The track is from his upcoming album, Lullabies for Piano and Cello, set for release on June 9, 2023 via Decca Records US. Listen to the heartfelt melody here and watch a live performance of the track here.
BambalÃ³ is rooted in the history and mythology of Iceland and its pure simple melody is an instant connection to the lullaby that has been shared for generations. Lullabies for Piano and Cello is a collection of instrumental works inspired by Icelandic folk songs. The 10-track album traces its origin to a collection of Icelandic melodies unearthed by GabrÃel at an antique bookshop in GabrÃel's home city of Reykjavik.
1. FantasÃa
2. SÃ¡lmur
3. NoktÃºrna
4. Eldur
5. VÃsa
6. Mamma
7. Barnkind
8. Frost
9. BambalÃ³
10. Draumheimar