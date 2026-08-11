GUAC to Make Bilingual Debut at The People's Theatre's New Inwood Center

The People's Theatre has announced its 18th season of programming and its inaugural season at The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante, its new cultural center opening this fall at 419 West 206th Street in Inwood.

The new venue, billed as the first immigrant cultural center and largest Latino theatre in New York State, will launch its season on September 19 with a Community Open House & Intergenerational Jazz Power Jam. The 2026-27 programming will include theatrical productions, concerts, conversations, festivals and family programming, with appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes, Robin De Jesús, Linedy Genao and others.

The fall season will be anchored by the bilingual premiere of GUAC, written and performed by Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquín "Guac" Oliver was killed in the 2018 Parkland school shooting. The production will run September 25 through October 10.

“Our inaugural season in our new home invites immigrants, Latinos, theater-lovers and all New Yorkers to experience extraordinary talent and productions in an exciting new venue, activated by art and civic energy,” said founder and Executive Artistic Director Mino Lora. “From intergenerational concerts and Broadway artists to fearless new theatrical work, this season honors creativity, resilience, and our cultural heritage, while establishing Uptown as a must-visit destination.”

Community Open House & Intergenerational Jazz Power Jam

The season will begin September 19 at 2 p.m. with a pay-what-you-can opening celebration featuring Jazz Power Initiative, Dominican Writers Association, Spellbound Theatre, Dance Project of Washington Heights, Young People's Chorus and Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance.

Visitors will be able to explore the new cultural center through backstage tours and artistic workshops, meet participating artists and organizations, and attend a concert by resident company Jazz Power Initiative featuring musicians from across generations.

GUAC

The bilingual premiere of GUAC will run September 25 through October 10. Written and performed by Manuel Oliver, co-written by James Clements and directed by Michael Cotey, the work follows Oliver's transformation from grieving father to activist following the death of his son Joaquín in the Parkland shooting.

The production combines memories of Joaquín with Oliver's advocacy and explores family, loss, art and the possibility of creating change through personal storytelling. An accompanying exhibition from Change the Ref and pre- and post-show programming will be presented throughout the engagement.

Tickets are $35-$65.

When You're Home: An Uptown Cabaret

Broadway performers Robin De Jesús and Linedy Genao will headline When You're Home: An Uptown Cabaret on October 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Described as part Broadway concert, part Latin music celebration and part family party, the one-night-only event will celebrate the immigrant stories, music and culture of Washington Heights and Inwood.

The concert is produced in partnership with Carlos E. Hernandez/IKIGAI Management & Media. Tickets are $45-$75.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes in Conversation

In the Heights creators Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes will appear together at The People's Theatre on October 13 at 7:30 p.m. for a special installment of Uptown Conversations.

Moderated by Mino Lora, the conversation will take place ahead of New York City Center's gala production of In the Heights. Miranda and Hudes will revisit the musical's journey from Washington Heights to Broadway and discuss its influence on American theatre and popular culture.

The conversation will also explore the future of Latino theatre and the importance of stories rooted in specific communities.

The event is free, but reservations are required. Founding Members will receive early access, and capacity is limited.

Wayfinding: Señas del Camino

Wayfinding: Señas del Camino, facilitated and directed by Catalina Beltrán, will bring together artists and community members for a multilingual storytelling project celebrating Uptown Manhattan.

Performances will take place October 17-18 at The People's Theatre, October 25 at the Whitney Museum of American Art and October 29 at Flushing Town Hall. Tickets are pay-what-you-can.

Second Annual Uptown Fall Fest

The People's Theatre will hold its Second Annual Uptown Fall Fest on October 24 from noon to 4 p.m. The block party on 206th Street will feature live performances, food, raffles, games, pop-up stores, face painting, a bounce house and a children's costume contest.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will support student scholarships at The Academy for Theatre, Leadership, & Advocacy.

Under The Tree/Bajo el Arbol

Spellbound Theatre will present Under The Tree/Bajo el Arbol on November 7.

Designed for children ages 2-7, the production follows a young girl who escapes her noisy surroundings and discovers a magical world in her backyard. Puppetry, multimedia and interactive storytelling will be used to bring the outdoor environment into the performance space.

Ticket information will be announced.

New Horizons Play Reading Festival

The New Horizons Play Reading Festival will run December 4-6, featuring new works by members of The People's Theatre's 2026-27 Playwrights Unit, facilitated by Marco Antonio Rodriguez.

The participating playwrights will be announced at a later date. Tickets will be pay-what-you-can.

About The People's Theatre

Founded in Washington Heights and Inwood, The People's Theatre creates theatre, education and advocacy programming with and for immigrant communities.

Now entering its 18th season, the organization develops and produces immigrant-centered theatrical works alongside youth leadership, school-based theatre and community programming. Its multilingual and multigenerational work centers immigrant communities as well as Latino, Black and Queer artists and audiences.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming