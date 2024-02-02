GROUNDHOG DAY Is Now Available for Licensing

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International announced that Groundhog Day the Musical is now available for licensing worldwide (some international restrictions apply).

Critically acclaimed on both the West End and Broadway, Groundhog Day revels in one man's journey of self-discovery, day after day. Inspired by the hilarious film starring Bill Murray, Groundhog Day features a book by original co-screenwriter Danny Rubin, and music and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Tim Minchin (Matilda the Musical).

Groundhog Day asks, how would you spend your time if forced to repeat the same day over and over again? Phil Connors, a seasoned big-city weatherman, is frustrated to be to reporting the annual Groundhog Day Ceremony in small town Punxsutawney, PA. His arrogance and cynicism are in direct opposition to the cheery townsfolk, who are ready for their favorite Groundhog to not see his shadow and welcome an early spring. After disdainfully covering the rodent's negative forecast, he awakens the next day only to discover it's February 2nd once more. Initially in disbelief, Phil finally accepts he is doomed to repeat the same day over and over again...Will Phil accept that he is doomed to repeat the same day over and over again? Or will he find the courage to change himself and his fate?

Groundhog Day had its world premiere in London during the summer of 2016 and won two Olivier Awards for Best New Musical and Best Actor in a Musical for Andy Karl. Groundhog Day also won the Critics’ Circle Award for Best Musical and four BroadwayWorld UK/West End Awards including Theatrical Event of the Year.

Groundhog Day on Broadway opened in April, 2017 and received nominations for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Andy Karl; Five Outer Critics Circle Award nominations; Two Drama League Award nominations and a Drama Desk Award nomination.

In 2023, the musical returned to The Old Vic in London with Karl reprising the role of Phil Connors. The smash-hit revival became the highest-grossing production in the Old Vic's history, attracting 90,000 audience members during its run.

“Groundhog Day is one of my favorite films and the musical is a fantastic re-imagining of the source material,” said MTI’s President and CEO Drew Cohen. “Danny Rubin’s book retains the story’s humor and warmth, while adding exciting new elements for the stage, and Tim Minchin’s brilliant songs really bring the characters and their challenges to life in this medium. Having all lived our own versions of Groundhog Day in the past few years, audiences connect with this story more than ever. This is one musical comedy that we hope customers will license over and over and over again.”

Licensing and additional information can be found here. International restrictions may apply.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior® shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.