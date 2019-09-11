GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Broadway Pre-Sale Begins Today; General On-Sale Date Announced

After critically-acclaimed, smash-hit runs at The Public Theater, The Old Vic London, and in the West End, Girl from the North Country brings its rousing spirit to Broadway, beginning performances on Friday, February 7 at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street) with the opening night set for Thursday, March 5. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning now through Wednesday, September 18 at 9:59am EDT by visiting www.Telecharge.com or calling 212-239-6200.

Beginning Wednesday, September 18 at 10am EDT, Girl from the North Country tickets will be available through Audience Rewards (www.AudienceRewards.com), The Official Rewards Program of Broadway & the Arts. Members of the program will be able to purchase tickets and earn Audience Rewards Bonus Show Points through Wednesday, September 25 at 9:59am EDT.

Beginning Wednesday, September 25th at 10am EDT, pre-sale tickets will be available to Bob Dylan fans by visiting www.BobDylan.com. Fans can purchase pre-sale tickets through Friday, September 27th at 10am EDT.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, September 27 at 10am EDT, and will be available by visiting www.NorthCountryonBroadway.com or www.Telecharge.com, or by calling 212-239-6200.

Tickets for Girl from the North Country range from $89 - $179. Premium tickets range from $199 - $249.





