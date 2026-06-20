GET OUT OF MY HEAD!!! To Perform At The Chain Theatre

Get Out of My Head!!!, a sharply observed new one-act, written and directed by Youlim Nam, will be presented at the upcoming Chain Theatre Summer One-Act Festival in New York City. The staging marks Nam's fourth production selected by the Chain Theatre within a single year- following Just a Yellow Cab in New York City (2025 Winter Festival), Last Birthday (2025 Summer Festival), and David's New Year (2026 Winter Festival)- underscoring her steady presence and rising voice in contemporary New York theater.

Get Out of My Head!!! arrives with a rich development history. Written by Nam in 2020, the piece was first brought to life as an audio drama on the podcast No Pressure, It's Just a Short Play, then presented as a virtual theater work in The Equity Library Theater of New York's Summer 2021 Virtual Play Festival. In August 2024, the play made its on-stage debut as part of a short-play festival presented by The Woodside Players of Queens at the Queens Public Library, Astoria Branch, under Nam's direction. Its Page of 1 52026 Chain Theatre staging reunites the work with one of the city's most active homes for new short plays.

The production stars Han Na Shin (Vogue Magazine, Maybelline) under Nam's direction, and is co-produced by Micah Rembrandt.

A woman sits with herself and tries to make sense of her own recent, out-of-character behavior. As she retraces what she has said and done, the play quietly maps that disorienting, exhilarating, and slightly embarrassing state of having fallen for someone entirely unexpected-a feeling anyone who has lost a little control of their own heart will recognize.

"At its heart, this play is an invitation - to recognize ourselves in our most painfully private moments of longing." says Nam. "My goal is to take that deeply human experience of yearning for someone out of reach and bring it into the light, where it becomes something we can laugh about together, without diminishing how real it feels."

The Chain Theatre One-Act Festival is a bi-annual celebration-held each Summer and Winter-of bold, original short plays by emerging and established artists. Recently featured in TDF's '15 Summer Theatre Festivals to See in NYC,' the festival transforms Chain Theatre's stages into a vibrant showcase of new work.

Performances run Saturday, July 18 at 8:00 PM, Wednesday, July 22 at 6:30 PM and Friday, July 31 at 8:30 PM. All performances will take palce at Chain Theatre located at 312 W 36th St, 3rd Floor, New York. Tickets can be purchased at the Chain Theatre's website. Discount Code: OUT26 *only valid for online purchase

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