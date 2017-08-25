Winter Is Coming! GAME OF THRONES Parody Heading to Off-Broadway This Fall

According to the New York Times, a parody of the hit HBO series GAME OF THRONES is heading to off-Broadway for a three-week run this October. Titled GAME OF THRONES: THE ROCK MUSICAL - AN UNAUTHORIZED PARODY, the production made its debut at LA's Macha Theater in February and also played in San Diego.

The show will be performed at the Jerry Orbach Theater at the Theater Center in Manhattan from Oct. 10 through Oct. 29. Steven Christopher Parker and Steven Brandon, who previously collaborated on a spoof of the FOX series LOST, teamed up once again for this production.

According to the report, the production will focus on the drama's first season which introduces the conflict which sets off chaos in Westeros over the subsequent seasons. Season 7 of the show wraps up its run on HBO this Sunday, with the final season not due to air until 2018.

Based on George R.R. Martin's fantasy book series A Song Of Ice and Fire, the Emmy® Award-winning drama series GAME OF THRONES follows kings and queens, knights and renegades, liars and noblemen who are engaged in a deadly cat-and-mouse game for control of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. The epic series' storylines of treachery and nobility, family and honor, ambition and love, and death and survival have captured the imagination of fans globally and made it one of the most popular shows on television. The series recently broke HBO ratings records, averaging more than 19 million viewers throughout season 4. In 2014, GAME OF THRONES was the most searched TV show on Google and the #1 most talked about show on Facebook.

