Future Uncertain for St. Luke's Theatre as Renovations Begin
The theatre's owner, Ed Gaynes, says that he is "not totally sure yet" of what the future use of the space will be.
The future of St. Luke's Theatre is uncertain as renovations are beginning on the venue amidst the ongoing health crisis.
The theatre's owner, Ed Gaynes, says that he is "not totally sure yet" of what the future use of the space will be.
Gaynes explained that several council members have varying ideas of what should be done with the space. Gaynes informed them of what he needs to operate the theatre, and at this time, the decision remains uncertain.
St. Luke's Theatre seats 174 in a versatile, air-conditioned space and is home of many long-running hits dating back to Late Night Catechism, Danny and Sylvia:The Danny Kaye Musical and Tony 'n' Tina's Wedding, My Big Gay Italian Funeral, and My Big Gay Italian Wedding. Recent shows in the space include Sistas: The Musical, Lili Marlene, and The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.
Learn more about the theatre at https://stlukestheatre.com/ or their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/stlukestheatre.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Dr. Fauci Says Theaters Could Reopen This Fall With Little to No Restrictions
Dr. Anthony Fauci gave an update on when he thinks the performing arts will be able to reopen, during a virtual conference held by the Association of ...
Broadway Jukebox: Get Moving with a 50 Songs for a Post-Holidays Workout!
The holidays are over and most of us are looking to make up for the extra calories ingested and excess pounds gained. BroadwayWorld wants to help you ...
Encore Performance of RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL to Stream on TikTok This Weekend
Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical took the musical theatre world by storm when it premiered last week. Now, TikTok has announced that an encore of the s...
VIDEO: On This Day, January 9- IN THE HEIGHTS Closes On Broadway
Before there was Hamilton, there was Lin-Manuel Miranda's cutting edge musical masterpiece In the Heights....
The Shows Must Go On Streams RUTHLESS! and Michael Ball's HEROES Concert This Weekend
The Shows Must Go On is streaming two performances online this weekend, Michael Ball's Heroes concert and Ruthless!...
VIDEO: Debbie Gibson Reflects on Her Time in LES MISERABLES 29 Years Ago
Debbie Gibson posted a video on her Instagram reflecting on her time performing in Les Miserables 29 years ago. She took over the role in the original...