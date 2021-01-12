Future Uncertain for St. Luke's Theatre as Renovations Begin

The future of St. Luke's Theatre is uncertain as renovations are beginning on the venue amidst the ongoing health crisis.

The theatre's owner, Ed Gaynes, says that he is "not totally sure yet" of what the future use of the space will be.

Gaynes explained that several council members have varying ideas of what should be done with the space. Gaynes informed them of what he needs to operate the theatre, and at this time, the decision remains uncertain.

St. Luke's Theatre seats 174 in a versatile, air-conditioned space and is home of many long-running hits dating back to Late Night Catechism, Danny and Sylvia:The Danny Kaye Musical and Tony 'n' Tina's Wedding, My Big Gay Italian Funeral, and My Big Gay Italian Wedding. Recent shows in the space include Sistas: The Musical, Lili Marlene, and The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

Learn more about the theatre at https://stlukestheatre.com/ or their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/stlukestheatre.