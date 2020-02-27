Full Cast Announced For Michael Mayer-Directed SWEPT AWAY at Berkeley Rep
Berkeley Repertory Theatre announced today the full cast for the upcoming world premiere musical, Swept Away.
Wayne Duvall (O Brother, Where Art Thou?) and Adrian Blake Enscoe (Apple TV+ Dickinson) join the previously announced cast members Tony Award winner John Gallagher, Jr. (Spring Awakening) and Tony Award nominee Stark Sands (Kinky Boots).
"In addition to my pals Johnny Gallagher and Stark Sands, I'm thrilled that both Adrian Blake Enscoe and Wayne Duvall have joined our group," said Swept Away director Michael Mayer. "I've long admired Wayne's work on screen and on stage, and love that we have his great voice and commanding presence giving excellent gravitas and pathos to our Captain. Adrian was new to me when he came in to audition. He immediately seemed the physical and psychic embodiment of Little Brother to me: rakish charm and exuberance, and zealous determination in equal measure."
The ensemble will feature Taurean Everett, Dan Gleason, Erin R. Stanley, Jacob Keith Watson, and Nikita Burshteyn (Swing).
Inspired by and featuring the music of The Avett Brothers, the musical is written by Tony Award-winning stage and screen writer John Logan (Red, Broadway's Moulin Rouge!, Skyfall, Gladiator) and helmed by Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer (American Idiot, Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch).
Swept Away will begin performances on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Tickets can be purchased at www.berkeleyrep.org or 510 647-2949.
