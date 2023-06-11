From The Winner's Circle: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Star Bonnie Milligan Makes Her Sh*tty Life Better With A Tony Win!

Bonnie Milligan has won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for Kimberly Akimbo.

By: Jun. 11, 2023

POPULAR

2023 Tony Awards Winners- Updating Live! Photo 1 2023 Tony Awards Winners- Updating Live!
2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 2 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

Click Here for More on 2023 AWARDS SEASON
From The Winner's Circle: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Star Bonnie Milligan Makes Her Sh*tty Life Better With A Tony Win!

Bonnie Milligan has won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for Kimberly Akimbo.

In her visit to the winner's room, Bonnie discussed the process of building the musical's twisted fairy godmother Aunt Deborah, including a story about how an off the cuff comment in rehearsal became one of Deborah's most memorable punchlines. 

Bonnie shared, "Diving for the complexities of the 'why' of what she's doing, as an actor, you have to justify everything that you're doing, and I remember in rehearsals early on, we were doing the check washing scene and I thought, "I'm putting all these children in danger! This is so horrible. How can I do this?" And I just thought, "Ah, they're kids, they're not really going to get in trouble. What'll happen? They'll go to juvie." And David Lindsay-Abaire heard me and added it as a line to the Broadway show."

As to what Bonnie has learned from her experience playing the role, she shared, "I think there's an act of love in looking at someone's very complicated circumstances and the 'why' of what they do. I didn't want to make her just some bad guy who comes in and does a funny thing. Her last connection to humanity is Kimberly. There's a conflict of real love vesus a real need to survive. In the end she chooses herself and she has to. I find that so compelling and that's all about David Lindsay-Abaire and what he's written. So I think if anything I can take away from that, it's don't judge anybody by their actions. You can always look deeper, you can always find the humanity and kindness where others may not see it."

Bonnie Milligan made her Broadway debut as Pamela in Head Over Heels, after originating the role at The Oregon Shakespeare Festival. She also starred as Pat in the 1st National Tour of  Kinky Boots. Milligan's Off-Broadway credits include God Bless You Mr. Rosewater (Encores!), Gigantic (Vineyard Theatre); Jasper in Deadland (Prospect Theater). Her television credits include: recurring as Kathryn on "Search Party" (TBS), "Happy!" (Syfy).

Kimberly Akimbo is currently running at the Booth Theatre. 

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side. Kimberly Akimbo is a funny, moving and powerful new musical with songs that beautifully tell us new things. Based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name, Kimberly Akimbo features a book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori. It's the rare example of a good play that has become an even better musical.



RELATED STORIES

1
Watch: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Releases Great Adventure Music Video Photo
Watch: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Releases 'Great Adventure' Music Video

Watch the music video for 'Great Adventure' from Kimberly Akimbo!

2
KIMBERLY AKIMBOs Bonnie Milligan Wins 2023 Tony Award Photo
KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Bonnie Milligan Wins 2023 Tony Award

Bonnie Milligan has won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for KIMBERLY AKIMBO.

3
Video: How Bonnie Milligan Built a Better Debra Photo
Video: How Bonnie Milligan Built a Better Debra

The Booth Theatre isn't big enough to hold the applause every night for the fan favorite character of Kimberly Akimbo. That has everything to do with Tony nominee Bonnie Milligan. In this video, Bonnie chats more about how she brought Debra to life on Broadway.

4
Video: A Tony Nomination Was Beyond Justin Cooleys Wildest Dreams Photo
Video: A Tony Nomination Was Beyond Justin Cooley's Wildest Dreams

In this video, watch as Tony nominee Justin Cooley chats more about the importance of Kimberly Akimbo's message, why he loves meeting fans, and so much more.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Kimberly Akimbo Life Tote Kimberly Akimbo Life Tote
Kimberly Akimbo Program Book Kimberly Akimbo Program Book
Kimberly Akimbo Faux Candy Logo Necklace Kimberly Akimbo Faux Candy Logo Necklace
Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Names Tee Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Names Tee

From This Author - A.A. Cristi

A.A. Cristi is a graduate of the College of Staten Island with a degree in Communications/Journalism. She has performed both onstage and behind the scenes with La MaMa Experimental Theater Club, ... (read more about this author)

BroadwayWorld's 5th Annual Phonys! 2023 Tony Categories We Wish ExistedBroadwayWorld's 5th Annual Phonys! 2023 Tony Categories We Wish Existed
Interview: How SHUCKED Star Alex Newell Is Manufacturing Standing Ovations With 'Independently Owned'Interview: How SHUCKED Star Alex Newell Is Manufacturing Standing Ovations With 'Independently Owned'
7 Things You Might Not Know About NEW YORK, NEW YORK Composers John Kander and Fred Ebb7 Things You Might Not Know About NEW YORK, NEW YORK Composers John Kander and Fred Ebb
Interview: How KIMBERLY AKIMBO Orchestrator John Clancy Went From Rock Drummer To Broadway ProInterview: How KIMBERLY AKIMBO Orchestrator John Clancy Went From Rock Drummer To Broadway Pro

Videos

Video: Bonnie Milligan Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Featured Actress in a Musical' Video Video: Bonnie Milligan Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Featured Actress in a Musical'
Greg Barnes Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Musical' Video
Greg Barnes Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Musical'
Casey Nicholaw Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Choreography' Video
Casey Nicholaw Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Choreography'
Noah Weisberg Performs in Musical Ad For Impossible Foods Video
Noah Weisberg Performs in Musical Ad For Impossible Foods
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHUCKED
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You