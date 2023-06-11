From The Winner's Circle: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Star Bonnie Milligan Makes Her Sh*tty Life Better With A Tony Win!

Bonnie Milligan has won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for Kimberly Akimbo.

In her visit to the winner's room, Bonnie discussed the process of building the musical's twisted fairy godmother Aunt Deborah, including a story about how an off the cuff comment in rehearsal became one of Deborah's most memorable punchlines.

Bonnie shared, "Diving for the complexities of the 'why' of what she's doing, as an actor, you have to justify everything that you're doing, and I remember in rehearsals early on, we were doing the check washing scene and I thought, "I'm putting all these children in danger! This is so horrible. How can I do this?" And I just thought, "Ah, they're kids, they're not really going to get in trouble. What'll happen? They'll go to juvie." And David Lindsay-Abaire heard me and added it as a line to the Broadway show."

As to what Bonnie has learned from her experience playing the role, she shared, "I think there's an act of love in looking at someone's very complicated circumstances and the 'why' of what they do. I didn't want to make her just some bad guy who comes in and does a funny thing. Her last connection to humanity is Kimberly. There's a conflict of real love vesus a real need to survive. In the end she chooses herself and she has to. I find that so compelling and that's all about David Lindsay-Abaire and what he's written. So I think if anything I can take away from that, it's don't judge anybody by their actions. You can always look deeper, you can always find the humanity and kindness where others may not see it."

Bonnie Milligan made her Broadway debut as Pamela in Head Over Heels, after originating the role at The Oregon Shakespeare Festival. She also starred as Pat in the 1st National Tour of Kinky Boots. Milligan's Off-Broadway credits include God Bless You Mr. Rosewater (Encores!), Gigantic (Vineyard Theatre); Jasper in Deadland (Prospect Theater). Her television credits include: recurring as Kathryn on "Search Party" (TBS), "Happy!" (Syfy).

Kimberly Akimbo is currently running at the Booth Theatre.

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side. Kimberly Akimbo is a funny, moving and powerful new musical with songs that beautifully tell us new things. Based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name, Kimberly Akimbo features a book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori. It's the rare example of a good play that has become an even better musical.