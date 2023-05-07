From Novel to Stage: The History of JEKYLL & HYDE the Musical

Jekyll & Hyde first opened on Broadway in 1997.

Jekyll & Hyde the musical is a timeless classic that has captivated audiences around the world. With its haunting melodies and gripping storyline, the show has become a staple of musical theater. Below, we are taking a deep dive into the history of Jekyll & Hyde the musical, exploring its origins, development, and legacy.

Origins of the Story

The story of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde has been a popular subject for adaptations since its publication in 1886. The novel tells the story of a London lawyer named Gabriel John Utterson, who investigates the strange occurrences surrounding his friend, Dr. Henry Jekyll. Dr. Jekyll creates a potion that transforms him into a sinister alter-ego named Edward Hyde, who commits heinous crimes without consequence.

The story's themes of duality and the struggle between good and evil have resonated with audiences for over a century. It has been adapted into numerous films, television shows, and stage productions. However, it was not until 1990 that the story was transformed into a musical.

The Birth of Jekyll & Hyde the Musical

Jekyll & Hyde the Musical was created by composer Frank Wildhorn and playwright Leslie Bricusse. The musical premiered in Houston, Texas, in 1990 and was met with mixed reviews. However, the creators continued to develop the show, and in 1995, it made its Broadway debut.

The Broadway production starred Robert Cuccioli as Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and Linda Eder as Lucy, a prostitute who becomes involved with both sides of Jekyll's personality. The show's score, which includes songs like "This Is the Moment" and "Someone Like You," received critical acclaim and helped make the show a success.

Development of the Show

The development of Jekyll & Hyde the Musical was a long and complex process. Wildhorn and Bricusse worked on the show for years, refining the story and the music. They made several changes to the show before it made its Broadway debut, including adding new songs and tweaking the storyline.

One of the most significant changes made to the show was the addition of the character Lucy. In earlier versions of the show, Lucy did not exist, and the love story was between Jekyll and his fiancée, Emma. However, the creators felt that the show needed a stronger female presence and added the character of Lucy, a prostitute who becomes involved with both Jekyll and Hyde.

The show's score was also refined over the years, with new songs added and others dropped. The most significant change to the score was the addition of the song "A New Life," which Linda Eder performed in the Broadway production. The song became one of the show's most popular numbers and has since been performed by countless singers around the world.

Broadway Success

When Jekyll & Hyde the Musical made its Broadway debut in 1995, it was met with mixed reviews from critics. However, audiences loved the show, and it quickly became a hit. The show ran for over four years on Broadway, playing over 1,500 performances and grossing over $150 million.

The show's success was due in large part to its score, which was praised for its haunting melodies and powerful vocals. The show's lead actors, Robert Cuccioli and Linda Eder, also received critical acclaim for their performances.

Revivals and International Productions

Jekyll & Hyde the Musical has had several revivals and international productions since its debut. In 2004, a revised version of the show opened on Broadway, with David Hasselhoff taking on the dual role of Jekyll and Hyde. The production was met with mixed reviews but was popular with audiences.

In recent years, the musical has seen a surge in popularity thanks to productions in South Korea and Germany. The South Korean production, which premiered in 2013, starred Kim Jun-su as Jekyll and Hyde and was praised for its innovative staging and powerful performances.

The show was revived on Broadway in 2013, only running for 29 regular performances and 15 previews. It starred Constantine Maroulis, Deborah Cox, and Teal Wicks, all of whom reprised roles they played in a re-vamped North American touring production.

The German production, which premiered in 2015, starred Drew Sarich as Jekyll and Hyde and was staged in a more traditional manner, with elaborate sets and costumes. The production was a critical and commercial success, playing to sold-out audiences across Germany.

Legacy of Jekyll & Hyde

Jekyll & Hyde the Musical has left a lasting legacy on musical theater. The show's score, which features songs like "This Is the Moment" and "Someone Like You," has become a favorite of singers and performers around the world. The show's themes of duality and the struggle between good and evil continue to resonate with audiences, making it a timeless classic.

Jekyll & Hyde the Musical is a timeless classic that has captivated audiences for over two decades. The show's success on Broadway and around the world is a testament to its enduring appeal. The show's themes of duality and the struggle between good and evil continue to resonate with audiences, making it a timeless classic. Jekyll & Hyde the Musical has left a lasting legacy on musical theater, inspiring countless performers and leaving an indelible mark on the world of entertainment.



From Novel to Stage: The History of JEKYLL & HYDE the Musical
