Freestyle Love Supreme Will Perform to Benefit LUNGevity Foundation

Freestyle Love Supreme is set to reunite for a special performance next month to benefit the LUNGevity Foundation. The performance will take place on May 13 at Tribeca 360.

LUNGevity is committed to making an immediate impact on increasing quality of life and survivorship of all people diagnosed with lung cancer by accelerating research into early detection and more effective treatments, as well as providing community, support, and education for all those affected by the disease.

About Freestyle Love Supreme

Freestyle Love Supreme is an improvisational hip-hop (also known as freestyle rap) comedy musical group started by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale in 2004 and directed by Thomas Kail. In 2022, the group completed a Broadway musical run at the Booth Theatre, followed by a national tour.