Four Online Classes to Level Up Your Skills This Year

It's not too late to make good on that new year's resolution. Whether you want to write that musical you've been meaning to write for years, level up your a capella arrangements, refine your vocal performance, or expand your dance repertoire, we have one word for you: Monthly.

Monthly offers 30-day online classes taught by recognizable names, like Charlie Puth and Milk Bar's Christina Tosi. In Monthly classes, you get an intimate front row seat to the creative process of world's top creative minds as they make something - a song, a recipe, a musical - from scratch. Along the way, the curriculum guides you to put what you're learning to practice to create an original work of your own. You also connect with a creative community, learning and making alongside 20 other creatives.

Monthly has 20 classes that are enrolling now until February 18, 2022 and offers all classes several times a year. Here are four classes we think the Broadway and Broadway-bound community will love.

Spend a month in the writing room with the musical theatre songwriting superstars behind Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land, and The Greatest Showman. Get an unprecedented look at the duo's complete musical theatre songwriting and storytelling process as they develop a musical from scratch.

Along the way, you'll map out your own musical, develop compelling characters, and write memorable songs that drive your story forward - and get stuck in audience's heads. By the end of the class, you'll have two original songs and a detailed outline of your musical, as well as all the tools you'll need to finish it.

Whether you're an experienced industry songwriter who wants a structured approach to mastering the craft or a new songwriters who wants to get under the hood of Pasek & Paul's unique creative process, this class is for you.

Want to develop show-stopping vocal arrangements? There's no one better to learn from than the brilliant minds (and voices) behind the most popular and celebrated a cappella group in the world: Pentatonix. The three-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling group have opened up their studio to show you exactly how they transform hit songs into their signature vocal arrangements in their 30-day Monthly class.

You'll learn how they think about arranging songs - including developing surprising harmonies, crafting bass lines and grooves, using the voice for percussion, dynamic transitions and more. Plus, you'll pick up gain tips and tricks for performance, from managing the mic to achieving that perfect vocal blend.

You'll finish the class with two polished a cappella covers of your own you can share with the world.

Level up your singing with Stevie Mackey, the vocal coach for NBC's The Voice for the first 8 seasons and trusted advisor of Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Kanye West, Stevie Wonder, Adam Levine, Coldplay, and countless others.

Taking Stevie's Monthly course is like getting trained by Stevie himself. You'll learn everything about how he coaches his clients, from how to choose the best songs to showcase your voice, how to best prepare new pieces to sing, and how to execute powerful performances. You'll finish the class with a polished vocal recording of a song of your choice and the skills to keep improving.

So you think you can dance? Or maybe you don't, but you want to! Either way, drastically level up your moves with this 30-day class from Kyle Hanagami.

Kyle is one of the most in-demand choreographers in the industry. He's worked with world-class clients like Jennifer Lopez, Blackpink, and Nick Jonas, to name a few. And he's giving an unprecedented, intimate look at his creative process in his 30-day class.

In this class, you'll learn the fundamentals of Kyle's approach to choreographing and dancing while developing your own movement style. You'll finish the class with three polished dance performances and an arsenal of skills to keep growing as a dancer.

