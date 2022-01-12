Forge NYC Announces The 2022 Forge Fellows

The boutique consultancy and arts service company FORGE NYC today announced the recipients of their 2022 FORGE Fellowship. Joining FORGE from across the US and the world-and bringing their expertise in fields ranging from photography, film and writing, to labor organizing and feminist embroidery-these ten inspiring makers have been awarded a fully-subsidized year-long engagement with FORGE NYC, bookmarked with 24 points of contact curated to help them build the skills, systems, plans, and practices that will carry them not only through their current projects, but their life's work as creators.

Selected from a pool of almost 200 applicants, the 2022 FORGE Fellows are Burly Babes Union (RSK, Bleu Pearl, and Cocoa Kitt), Daura Campos, Amy Conway, Nicole Hill, Katrina Majkut, Cameron Peagler, Jules Rosskam, and Amy Lai Zhang.

"Launching the FORGE Fellowship was a highlight of last year. As we close out an incredible season with our inaugural group, I am thrilled to welcome the 2022 cohort to an even more rich and rigorous program with twice as many opportunities for interaction and mutual support," says FORGE Co-Founder Chie Morita. "I am floored by the creativity and grace of these astonishing makers and am honored to play a role in guiding their next steps together," adds Co-Founder Greg Taubman.

"The last few years have been nothing but curve balls and questions of what's next," says 2022 FORGE Fellow Amy Conway. "My goal for this coming year is to sit in where I am, what I am building and who I want and need to be in this world. I am excited for community and structure and to grow and learn with others." 2022 FORGE Fellow Daura Campos adds "I am looking forward to working towards collective support and development in 2022. Let us grow together."

Visit www.forgenyc.org/2022-fellows to learn more about the inaugural FORGE Fellowship cohort. To learn more about the FORGE Fellowship and the application process visit www.forgenyc.org/forge-fellowship. Applications for 2023 Fellowships will be announced in late summer.