Ford's Theatre and Kennedy Center Will Continue Performances Despite Government Shutdown

Despite the partial government shutdown, performances will go on as planned at Washington, D.C.'s Ford's Theatre and Kennedy Center.

The Ford's Theatre website states:

"During the government shutdown, performances of "A Christmas Carol" will go on as scheduled. The Aftermath Exhibits in the Center for Education and Leadership will be open for daytime visitation. The historic site (theatre, museum, Petersen House) will be closed for daytime visitation."

The Kennedy Center's website also details how performances will proceed:

"In the case of a government shutdown, all performances will go on as scheduled, but the Kennedy Center's public hours will be curtailed:

On days when there are only evening performances, the building will open to the public at 5 p.m.

On days with daytime performances, the building's opening time will be determined by the performance schedule. Check the home page daily for opening times.

The Kennedy Center Box Office and Gift Shops will remain open for regular hours Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday, noon-9 p.m."

A Christmas Carol is currently playing at The Ford's, while The Kennedy Center is currently presenting Miss Saigon, The Play That Goes Wrong, and Love, Factually.

Visits the official websites at Fords.org and Kennedy-Center.org for updates.

Related Articles