Ford Gresham Collection of American Theater Will Be Highlight of Swann Auction in September

Viewing of the collection will commence in the week before the auction on September 28th.

By: Aug. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Newcomer Nichelle Lewis Will Lead THE WIZ as Dorothy on Broadway and National Tour Photo 1 Newcomer Nichelle Lewis Will Lead THE WIZ as Dorothy
What We Know So Far About THE NOTEBOOK Musical Photo 2 What We Know So Far About THE NOTEBOOK Musical
Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ Photo 3 Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ
Photos: Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN Photo 4 Photos: Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN

Ford Gresham Collection of American Theater Will Be Highlight of Swann Auction in September

Rare Nest Gallery will present a highly important archive of American theatrical history spanning 1840-1970. The Ford Gresham archive was collected by and passed down through four generations, beginning with impresario John T. Ford, owner of the landmark Ford's Theatre in Washington, D.C., and ending with a direct descendant. Rare Nest has announced consignment of the Ford Gresham Collection with New York's Swann Galleries Auctioneers. Viewing of the collection will commence in the week before the auction on September 28th.

The archive comprising over 1,300 pieces includes substantial examples of 19th and 20th century photography, manuscripts, scrap books, correspondence (with notables including Samuel Clemens, Richard Rogers), contracts, autographs, press clippings, birth and death certificates and much more. Physical artifacts include ceramics, engraved silver and posters. Together, the Ford Gresham Collection illuminates the professional and personal lives of a dynasty of American theater.

The physical history of the material includes eight owners and contributors over 140 years. Originating in the Baltimore home of John T. Ford, the collection was added to by Ford's daughter Martha Ford Gresham and her spouse Herbert Gresham, both of whom were deeply involved in 19th century American and British theatre. The third generation - sister and brother Edith Ford Gresham and Harry Ford Gresham - accumulated in a modern fashion. Edith, a talented character actress, became steward of the collection. Upon her death, the archive went to sister Martha Ford Gresham Kiar. Last, the material went to Martha's son, the gifted Chicago photographer and designer Peter Kiar.

Edith Ford Gresham - The Collection's Major Caretaker:

1897, Manhattan - 1976, Riverdale

Edith Gresham's incredibly diverse career ranged from prep school performances (as Romeo) to Broadway to radio and television (The Phil Silvers Show, others) to film. Her breakthrough role was playing Sadie Clarence in 39 East by Rachel Crothers (in 1919 on Broadway and reprised in a lost silent film in 1920).

Edith began as an ingénue eventually settling in as a go-to character actress. She was often called upon to replace short-lived original performers. Edith helped define the roles of Aunt Eller in Oklahoma (Broadway and travelling) and the outlandish Countess de Lage in Clare Booth Luce's classic The Women. In all, Edith has at least twelve Broadway credits through 1966 (The Caucasian Chalk Circle).

Considering her grandfather and father's theatrical management it is somewhat surprising that Edith was proud of her participation in the Actor's Strike of 1919 which led the way for labor reforms and helped to cement Actors Equity as a bargaining and governance powerhouse in the entertainment industry.

During the period of World War II and after, Edith organized and supported charitable programs for refugees and promoted bond drives. Her sub-collection includes numerous receipts and moving letters of thanks to the Oklahoma company from war survivors and refugees.

A dedicated career actress, Edith remained single throughout her life.



RELATED STORIES

1
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Charmed Im Sure with Barrett Wilbert Weed Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Charmed I'm Sure with Barrett Wilbert Weed

In this episode, Mean Girls star Barrett Wilbert Weed shares her experience working in tv and film, and overcoming the ups and downs of the musical theater industry. Barrett also touches on what it's like to be part of iconic shows with cult followings, and how her upbringing led her to the world of the arts. U guys, we giggle a lot, you don't wanna miss this episode.

2
Broadway and Television Actor Ron Cephas Jones Passes Away at 66 Photo
Broadway and Television Actor Ron Cephas Jones Passes Away at 66

According to various reports, Broadway and television actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away from a 'longstanding pulmonary issue.' He was 66 years old. 

3
Video: Watch Norm Lewis Perform Til I Hear You Sing at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concer Photo
Video: Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe

Watch Norm Lewis perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the sitzprobe for the LOVE NEVER DIES Concert coming to the West End at Theatre Royal Drury Lane next week!

4
Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON Photo
Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON

Actor Shia LaBeouf will make his stage debut in the world premiere of Henry Johnson, a new work from playwright David Mamet, directed by Marja-Lewis Ryan, showrunner of the Showtime series The L Word: Generation Q.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: First Look at EL MAGO POP on Broadway, Opening Tonight!Photos: First Look at EL MAGO POP on Broadway, Opening Tonight!
Broadway and Television Actor Ron Cephas Jones Passes Away at 66Broadway and Television Actor Ron Cephas Jones Passes Away at 66
Video: Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert SitzprobeVideo: Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US Plays Final Broadway PerformanceALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US Plays Final Broadway Performance

Videos

Video: The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video Video: The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe Video
Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press! Video
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press!
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale Video
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
FUNNY GIRL
SIX

Recommended For You