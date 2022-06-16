For Your Consideration, The Aging Ingenue

With The Tonys now having concluded, all eyes are on the next big award show- The 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. This year, BroadwayWorld has our own nomination-hopeful series The Aging Ingenue, in both Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series and Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series (for Sara Jean Ford's performance as Claire).

It's not too late to catch up on the entire first season of The Aging Ingenue here before awards season!