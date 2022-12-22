Follow BroadwayWorld on Mastodon and Post!

Looking for a Twitter alternative to get your theatre news? We've got you covered! BroadwayWorld is now on two new micro-blogging social media sites.

Mastodon is a decentralized social network with independent servers organized around specific themes, topics, or interests. Unlike Twitter, Mastodon displays posts chronologically instead of according to an algorithm. Mastodon also does not display ads; it is funded primarily by crowdsourcing.

Follow us on Mastodon here »

Post is advertised as "A Social Platform for Real People, Real News, and Civil Conversations." Like Twitter, Post.news allows users to post, comment, like, share, and repost content with no word limit on posts. On Post, you can read content from a variety of sources without jumping between different websites.

Follow us on Post.news here »

