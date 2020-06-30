Flux Factory to Present 'where will I be buried*?' Exhibition
Featuring work from over 12 Queer and/or Trans, Black and Indigenous, People of Color (QTBIPOC), where will I be buried*? holds space for artists and audiences from marginalized communities to center ourselves in our mourning, healing and transformations. For QTBIPOC communities the question of where "will I be buried" is not easily answered. How we approach ritual, ceremony and death varies culture to culture, religion to religion and even more so depending on your gender or sexual identity. Too often Black Trans* people are misgendered in their death, a continued violence that started long before the moment of their death. Using death as an entrypoint the included artists bring dynamic responses to the titular question exploring pleasure, pain, longing and transcendence.
The work shapes the exhibit into a transformative space that holds conflicting truths at once, understanding that our experiences are uniquely our own. Some artists offer comforting prayers, altars, and song; others document our imagined and contested past and possible futures. This online exhibition features the incredible multimedia work of artists Felicita Felli Maynard, Jessica Lauren Elizabeth Taylor, Nine Yamamoto-Masson, Smita Sen, Brittany J. Camacho, Rox Campbell, Catalina Xavlena, Dillon Forrester, Monilola Olayemi Ilupeju, Wazina Zondon and Linda Labeija. With workshops and performances led by Vee Perez, Saeng-Fah Graham, olivia ahn, and Karolina Castro.
Curating during COVID and a social uprising has been a challenge. As curators from the communities most impacted by these events Muse Dodd and Catherine Feliz have had to be flexible, creative and patient. The quarantine has revealed that not everything translates online, but they committed to working with the technology and making this exhibition more accessible to more people.
FOR FULL SCHEDULE visit www.fluxfactory.org/event/where-will-i-be-buried
Curated by Muse Dodd and Catherine Feliz
Concept created in collaboration with Muse Dodd and Jasdeep Kang
where will I be buried? is a whisper, a vigil, a torn photograph in a lovers wallet, a plea. The need to be remembered and honored in our lives and death(s).
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends Until 2021
The Broadway League announced today that Broadway performances in New York City will be suspended through the remainder of 2020 due to COVID-19. The L...
Exclusive: Lea Salonga Sings 'Part of Your World' as Part of the Seth Concert Series
Check out an exclusive clip of Lea Salonga singing Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid....
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry and More from HAMILTON to Take Part in Virtual Cast Reunion
SiriusXM announced today that the original cast of 'Hamilton' will reunite for a special broadcast event. Hamilton Virtual Cast Reunion, hosted by Sir...
VIDEOS: Original HAMILTON Cast Members, Jennifer Hudson, and Billy Porter on GLOBAL GOAL: UNITE FOR OUR FUTURE
Today, Global Citizen brought together a group of artists for a two-hour concert special, 'Global Goal: Unite For Our Future.' Among those appearing w...
VIDEO: Patti LuPone Perform 'Somewhere' From WEST SIDE STORY For POSE-A-THON
Patti LuPone performed 'Somewhere' from West Side Story during POSE-A-THON, an online event hosted by the cast and creatives of the FX series, Pose....
Rachel Cargle and Lin-Manuel Miranda Find Parallels Between HAMILTON Lyrics and Current-Day News Headlines
Rachel Cargle shared via Facebook, that she and Lin-Manuel Miranda worked together to find parallels between Hamilton lyrics and the current times to ...