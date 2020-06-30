Flux Factory to Present 'where will I be buried*?' Exhibition

Featuring work from over 12 Queer and/or Trans, Black and Indigenous, People of Color (QTBIPOC), where will I be buried*? holds space for artists and audiences from marginalized communities to center ourselves in our mourning, healing and transformations. For QTBIPOC communities the question of where "will I be buried" is not easily answered. How we approach ritual, ceremony and death varies culture to culture, religion to religion and even more so depending on your gender or sexual identity. Too often Black Trans* people are misgendered in their death, a continued violence that started long before the moment of their death. Using death as an entrypoint the included artists bring dynamic responses to the titular question exploring pleasure, pain, longing and transcendence.

The work shapes the exhibit into a transformative space that holds conflicting truths at once, understanding that our experiences are uniquely our own. Some artists offer comforting prayers, altars, and song; others document our imagined and contested past and possible futures. This online exhibition features the incredible multimedia work of artists Felicita Felli Maynard, Jessica Lauren Elizabeth Taylor, Nine Yamamoto-Masson, Smita Sen, Brittany J. Camacho, Rox Campbell, Catalina Xavlena, Dillon Forrester, Monilola Olayemi Ilupeju, Wazina Zondon and Linda Labeija. With workshops and performances led by Vee Perez, Saeng-Fah Graham, olivia ahn, and Karolina Castro.

Curating during COVID and a social uprising has been a challenge. As curators from the communities most impacted by these events Muse Dodd and Catherine Feliz have had to be flexible, creative and patient. The quarantine has revealed that not everything translates online, but they committed to working with the technology and making this exhibition more accessible to more people.

FOR FULL SCHEDULE visit www.fluxfactory.org/event/where-will-i-be-buried

Curated by Muse Dodd and Catherine Feliz

Concept created in collaboration with Muse Dodd and Jasdeep Kang

where will I be buried? is a whisper, a vigil, a torn photograph in a lovers wallet, a plea. The need to be remembered and honored in our lives and death(s).

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You