Flushing Town Hall Will Welcome Summer With Family Music Concert From Sonia de los Santos

On Friday, June 24 at 4:00 PM and 7:15 PM, the Latin GRAMMY-nominated Sonia de los Santos brings her bilingual songs to Flushing Town Hall, ready to make audiences smile with uplifting messages and a focus on cultural and community pride.

The family-friendly concerts offer parents and children a musical celebration to conclude the end of a challenging school year amid Covid. Those in attendance will enjoy songs that tell a story, featuring Latin rhythms, body percussion, and traditional, Mexican folk-dance demonstrations.

"Flushing Town Hall is excited to welcome families to celebrate our city's school children with this fun concert. We are all so proud of their resilience and accomplishments this past school year! It's time to kick off summer with these amazing and engaging performers," says Ellen Kodadek, executive & artistic director of Flushing Town Hall. "We are grateful for the generosity of the Mid Atlantic Arts Tours program of the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts for making these events possible."

The band will feature Sonia De Los Santos (vocals, guitar, jarana), Sinuhé Padilla-Isunza (leona, jarana), Elena Moon Park (violin, trumpet), Erica Kika Parra (drums), Berta Moreno (sax, clarinet), Fernando Brindis (bass), and Argelia Arreola (zapateado, jarana).

Sonia's songs have been earning rave reviews around the country since 2015 when she released her first solo family music album, Mi Viaje: De Nuevo León to the New York Island (Parents' Choice Foundation Gold Award Winner), a reflection on her experiences growing up in Mexico, moving to another country, learning about other cultures, and preserving her own heritage.

In 2019 Sonia was nominated for a Latin Grammy with her second family music album, ¡Alegría!. She has been hailed by Billboard as "one of the Latin Children's music artists you should know" and named to Billboard's "Best Latin Children's Music"list. She has performed with her band in renowned venues and festivals throughout the country, including at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, The Getty Museum, Smithsonian Folklife Festival, and many more.

In 2020, Sonia launched "En Casa con Sonia", an online musical series recorded from her home, and in 2021 debuted "¿Qué Pasa, Sonia?," a new radio segment featuring some of her favorite songs at Sirius XM's Kids Place Live.

Sonia recently released her third album, Esperanza, a bilingual collection of songs about hope, cherishing our cities and homes, being grateful to one another, dreaming of a better future, marveling at nature, and finding light within ourselves.

The Monterrey, Mexico, native first moved to New York City shortly after earning her college degree in communications and discovered her calling - writing and performing songs for children - when she started touring with Grammy-winning, kids' music troubadour Dan Zanes in 2007, with whom she toured for roughly 10 years.

You can catch a glimpse of two of Sonia's colorful and vibrant performances here and here.

Sonia and her group will perform two shows at 4 PM and 7:15 PM. Tickets to the performance only are $12/$8 Members & Children. (There is an additional workshop, beginning at 6:30 PM, that has already sold out.)

This engagement of Sonia De Los Santos is funded through the Mid Atlantic Tours program of Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets can also be purchased at www.flushingtownhall.org or by calling (718) 463-7700 x222.

Flushing Town Hall is accessible by car, bus, train and foot-located a short distance from the 7 train-at 137-35 Northern Blvd., in Flushing, Queens. Access for wheelchair users and individuals with limited mobility is available.

For the venue's full schedule of 2022 Spring and Summer events, visit: https://www.flushingtownhall.org/events