Flushing Town Hall To Present Svetlana & The Delancey Five

Dust off your dancing shoes and get ready to swing this summer! Flushing Town Hall will present the dynamic Svetlana & The Delancey Five-one of New York City's most beloved swing bands-on Friday, July 26. The event begins with a dance lesson, led by Sammy Swings founder Samuel Coleman, that is destined to teach the finer points of swing-and keep people on their feet all night long!

Svetlana is one of the highest-regarded swing vocalists in New York City, a true chanteuse who enraptures audiences in clubs and speakeasies around the world - and her Delancey Five is loved by swing dancers for their signature vintage-inspired sound, foot-stomping swing groove and infectious stage presence! A performance by Svetlana and the Delancey Five is a colorful carnival of sound, seamlessly moving from sophisticated retrospection to a joyfully rowdy dance party.

PIX 11 described their presentation as "exuberant foot-stomping music that combines authentic New York swing with pop singer/songwriter sensibilities." New York Music Daily raved "Breakfast at Tiffany's meets Some Like it Hot", and Time Out New York dubbed them "NYC darlings." And, The Wall Street Journal called Svetlana "energetic" and "outstanding."

You can get a taste of what's in store when you watch this video! Tickets-only $16 each (and $10 for members and students)-are now on sale at www.flushingtownhall.org.

Svetlana & The Delancey Five music expresses the excitement of authentic American swing, adopting songs from 1930s to today and carrying over all the romance, passion and beautiful melodies while adding a new twist and danceable groves to uplift, energize and engage the listener. Their music appeals equally to jazz audiences and culture and music lovers alike that appreciate high-quality, world-class entertainment- audiences find themselves nodding and tapping along familiar tunes-while also being thrilled by the twists, turns, and unexpected improvisational aspects delivered by this exciting, critically-acclaimed small group.

The band has played in premier swing clubs and festivals around the country and world, and been featured on numerous news outlets (Travel Channel, Virgin Atlantic TV, WPIX11 Morning News and more).

Flushing Town Hall is accessible by car, bus, train and foot-located a short distance from the 7 train-at 137-35 Northern Blvd. in Flushing, Queens. Access for wheelchair users and individuals with limited mobility is available.

Once again, Flushing Town Hall is opening its doors to teenagers-for free. Under the "Teen Access Program," all 13- to 19-year-old teens (whether a member or not) will be welcomed to attend any performance for free. The program is designed to appeal to students and help foster a greater love for arts and culture.

Tickets can be purchased at www.flushingtownhall.org or by calling (718) 463-7700 x222.





