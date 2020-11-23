Flushing Town Hall To Celebrate The Holidays
The beloved cultural institution will celebrate the December holiday season online this year.
While Flushing Town Hall's physical venue remains closed for COVID-19 safety measures, the beloved cultural institution will celebrate the December holiday season online this year and invites audiences to participate from the safety of home.
On Sunday, December 6, join FTH Deputy Director Sami Abu Shumays for a walk-through of Flushing Town Hall, which is one of six, historic stops on this year's virtual HOLLY TOUR of Flushing, Queens, streaming from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
2020 marks the neighborhood's 375th anniversary, and the YouTube tour will also include visits to the Browne House, the Quaker Friends Meeting House, the Lewis Latimer House, the Voelker Orth Museum, and the Kingsland Homestead.
The 15-minute Flushing Town Hall tour includes a fun, backstage visit to the former jail cell now used as a dressing room for performers and concludes with a solo violin performance from the theatre.
On Wednesday, December 9 at 7:00 PM, Flushing Town Hall presents its Holiday Party-themed VIRTUAL JAZZ JAM: Celebrating the Legacy of Louis Armstrong.
The jam is open to both professional and amateur musicians, including high school students, instrumentalists, and singers. 15 jammers will be selected to perform a three to four-minute holiday tune of their choosing and may play live or share a pre-recorded performance. Jammers are also encouraged to share any personal memories about their tune and to showcase their family's traditional holiday treats, drinks, and decorations.
Interested participants should email education@flushingtownhall.org to sign up, and ALL members of the public are invited to tune in and celebrate the season!
This has been a challenging year for arts presenters and nonprofit, cultural institutions unable to host audiences in-person during the pandemic. To make up for lost revenue from ticket sales, Flushing Town Hall is offering GIFTS THAT GIVE BACK.
Arts lovers and fans of Flushing Town Hall can donate to its year-end campaign, which is aiming to raise a total of $20,000 for the organization, or purchase an FTH Teaching Artist Package to gift someone a truly unique, virtual experience. Gift packages include virtual, watercolor painting lessons, drum set lessons, an Indian cooking class, Chinese dance lessons, framed works of art, and a kit for making shadow puppet theatres at home - to name only a few of the many great gift options.
