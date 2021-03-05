Flushing Town Hall Presents REMEMBERING THE PAST AND CELEBRATING THE FUTURE

In celebration of International Jazz Day on April 30, Flushing Town Hall will present David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band performing "Remembering the Past and Celebrating the Future."

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, which for more than two decades has performed weekly at Birdland in Manhattan, will perform live from Flushing Town Hall's stage on Friday, April 30 at 7:00 PM (ET). The ticketed performance can be viewed via YouTube.

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band is a leading East Coast protagonist of the early Jazz music that was born in New Orleans and became ubiquitous. The concert "Remembering the Past and Celebrating the Future" will pay homage to Louis Armstrong, who lived in Corona, Queens, and the multitude of other great Jazz icons who made Queens their home: Chick Corea, Jimmy Heath, Clark Terry, Ella Fitzgerald, John Coltrane, Tony Bennett, Count Basie, Benny Goodman, and many others.

The live-streamed performance additionally will honor the next generation of Jazz musicians, including participants in Flushing Town Hall's monthly Louis Armstrong Legacy Jazz Jam.

"We're excited to have David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band grace our stage on International Jazz Day," says Ellen Kodadek, Executive and Artistic Director of Flushing Town Hall, "These guys are the real deal! Together we will honor the many great jazz legends of the past and future that Queens has to offer."

At a young age, David Ostwald learned playing piano and the tuba - an instrument that was used in early Jazz before the acoustic bass became a staple in Jazz ensembles. David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band features: band leader and tubaist David Ostwald; Joe Boga (trumpet); Will Anderson (clarinet/alto sax); Dion Tucker (trombone); Arnt Arntzen (banjo/guitar); and, Alex Raderman (drums).

Following the performance on April 30 at 7:00 PM (ET) will be a live artist talk and Q&A moderated by Flushing Town Hall's Jazz Producer Clyde Bullard. Audience members can submit questions at any time during the show in the Youtube Live chat. The performance will be only available to ticketed viewers. Tickets are available online for $5.00 (plus a $1 convenience fee).