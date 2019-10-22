Florida Theatre Teacher 'Forced Out' Of Christian School For Being Gay
Florida Today reports that Monica Toro Lisciandro has been let go from Covenant Christian School in South Brevard County, Florida because she is in a relationship with another woman and has hosted LGBTQ+ events, as well as attended a pride parade.
The outlet reports Lisciandro was questioned about her sexuality, and then let go from the school.
In an email to parents, the head of the school wrote "I am sorry to say that for personal reasons, Mrs. Lisciandro is not able to continue teaching our musical theater class. We are aggressively pursuing another teacher to finish the class and (direct) our play, and I will keep you posted."
There are no laws protecting LGBTQ+ employees in the state of Florida at this time. The supreme court recently heard arguments in a case testing whether the federal law that bars sex discrimination in employment applies to LGBTQ+ employees.
