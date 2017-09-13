Florida: Hurricane Irma Theatre Related Weather Updates - Cancellations, Resumptions, and More!

Hurricane Irma has now passed Florida, and BroadwayWorld will be staying on top of any cancellations, resumptions and more as theatre companies announce scheduling following the impact.

To submit a listing to this page, email newsdesk@broadwayworld.com with updated information.

CANCELLATIONS

-The Players Centre in Sarasota is hard at work cleaning up from the damage of Hurricane Irma which passed through this past Sunday. Amidst minor roof damage and fallen trees, it has been discovered that the stage itself has been compromised by water. Currently, the entire staff is feverishly removing the water damaged areas to dry it out and replace it. Donations and more information on how operations are affected can be found here.

-The Wick Theatre is postponing the opening of the costume museum exhibit Bling due to lack of power. No further updates at this time.

-Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers, FL is currently closed because they don't have power, but hope to open September 14th.

-Naples Players reports all events canceled until September 18th.

-Cultural Park Theater in Cape Coral, FL is closed until Monday, 9/18, due to power issues.

-City Theatre's Rolling World Premiere production of BUILDING THE WALL by Robert Schenkkan has delayed opening. No new date has been announced as of yet.

RESUMPTIONS

-The Orlando Philharmonic and The Plaza Live are back up and operational. All concerts and performances will go on as scheduled.

-The Garden Theatre (Winter Garden, FL) is resuming usual operations.

-Orlando Rep's production of Disney's Newsies is resuming performances as scheduled for this weekend.

-Orlando Science Center is now resuming full operations.

-Central Florida Community Arts will produce Of Mice and Men, September 22 a October 8 as originally scheduled.

-Florida Studio Theatre reports they sustained no damage and are resuming full operations.

-Sarasota Orchestra is resuming performances as scheduled.

-Sarasota Opera reports they sustained no damage and are resuming performances as scheduled.

Pictured: The GOES-16 satellite's view on Tuesday of Hurricane Irma as a Category 5 storm.

Related Articles