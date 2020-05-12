Flashback Video: Maura Tierney Honors Sally Field at the 2019 Kennedy Center Honors

Actress Maura Tierney (ER, NewsRadio) honors Sally Field at the 2019 Kennedy Center Honors in this flashback video!

Maura Tierney is best known for her roles as Lisa Miller on the sitcom NewsRadio (1995-1999), Abby Lockhart on the medical drama ER (1999-2009), and Helen Solloway on the mystery drama The Affair (2014-2019), the last of which won her a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress.

"The Kennedy Center Honors celebrates icons who, through their artistry, have left an indelible stamp on our collective cultural consciousness," stated Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein. "Sally Field has brought us unforgettable characters, both joyous and poignant, for more than five decades."

Sally Field is the recipient of various accolades, including two Academy Awards, three Primetime Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award, and she has been nominated for a Tony Award and two BAFTA Awards. Field began her professional career on television, starring in the short-lived comedies Gidget (1965-1966), The Flying Nun (1967-1970), and The Girl with Something Extra (1973-1974). In 1976, she garnered critical acclaim for her performance in the miniseries Sybil, for which she received the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. Her film debut was as an extra in Moon Pilot (1962), and her movie career escalated during the 1970s with starring roles including Stay Hungry (1976), Smokey and the Bandit (1977), Heroes (1977), The End (1978), and Hooper (1978). Her career further expanded during the 1980s, receiving the Academy Award for Best Actress for both Norma Rae (1979) and Places in the Heart (1984), and she appeared in Smokey and the Bandit II (1980), Absence of Malice (1981), Kiss Me Goodbye (1982), Murphy's Romance (1985), Steel Magnolias (1989), Mrs. Doubtfire (1993), and Forrest Gump (1994).

In a star-studded celebration on the Kennedy Center Opera House stage, the 2019 Honorees were saluted by today's leading performers from New York, Hollywood, and the arts capitals of the world through performances and tributes.





