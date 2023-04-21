Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana to Return to The Joyce Theater for 40th Anniversary Season

Following the sensational, critically-lauded world premiere of FRONTERAS in summer 2022, Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana is set to storm the stage of The Joyce Theater once more from June 13-18 with their signature flair and percussive footwork. The evening, entitled El Cuadragésimo, celebrates the company's 40th anniversary and its mastery of the art form with original company works and the return of world-renowned flamenco stars. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$55, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information and to read about The Joyce Theater's health and safety protocols, please visit www.Joyce.org.

The rich tradition of flamenco carries on in bold fashion with the 40th anniversary celebration of Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, closing out The Joyce Theater's Spring 2023 season of dance. Through her eponymous company, Carlota Santana has worked tirelessly-and to much acclaim-to spread the vibrant spirit and storied legacy of flamenco across the U.S. for four decades. With El Cuadragésimo ("The Fortieth"), Santana and her collaborators mark a momentous milestone in flamenco performance and education the only way they know how: through unapologetically celebratory dance.

El Cuadragésimo is an evening that explores the full spectrum of flamenco aesthetics and artistry, from pieces deeply rooted in tradition to modern interpretations that drive the form into boundary-pushing territory. Emilio Ochando serves as stage director for the evening which features thrilling guest appearances from internationally renowned solo artists María Bermudez, José Maldonado, and Andrés Peña. Brought fully to life with live music, El Cuadragésimo is a joyous event that firmly establishes Flamenco Vivo as the preeminent home for flamenco in the U.S. and ensures the longevity and vibrancy of this thrilling and expressive form of percussive dance.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana honors the traditions of flamenco while advancing its evolution as a contemporary dance discipline. Called "The Keeper of Flamenco" by Dance Magazine, founder Carlota Santana was honored by the King of Spain with "La Cruz de la Orden al Merito Civil" for excellence and dedication to maintaining the flamenco art in the United States. The company has premiered over 30 original works, offering commissions to outstanding choreographers from the U.S. and Spain. To provide access for more audiences to experience flamenco's inherent sense of pride and be moved through live performance, they perform annual seasons in dual home bases of New York City and Durham, NC, and tour nationally to over a dozen cities per year. Flamenco Vivo promotes flamenco as a living art form by integrating contemporary themes while upholding traditional movements and palos (styles/rhythms), and supports a range of artistic viewpoints and creative experimentation in service of advancing the form.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

María Bermudez, aka 'Chacha', artistic director, dancer, choreographer and teacher, has helped shape the flamenco communities of Los Angeles (where she was born and raised) and Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, (her adopted residence of 30+ years). She's introduced the greatest artists from Jerez to countless audiences through her company Sonidos Gitanos (Gypsy Sounds), touring stages like the Hollywood Bowl and Ford Amphitheater in Los Angeles, Lincoln Center Outdoors, Festival de Beaucaire, and the Palacio Das Artes, Brazil. After a successful show as part of the legendary Fiesta de la Bulería in Jerez in 2019, María realized an unprecedented collaboration between the Jerez Festival and famed Walt Disney Concert Hall to present in LA, as Artistic Director & performer, the "Fiesta de la Bulería on Tour." That same year her work was honored by the city of flamenco, Jerez de la Frontera, officially naming her Ambassador of Jerez Flamenco 2022. As a guest artist, she appeared with the Australian Guitar Festival at The Teatro Villamarta, Spain; Los Angeles' Santa Cecilia Orchestra; and many more. María's flamenco journey began in the late 80's and first performed with Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana in 1988.

José Maldonado was born in Barcelona and received his degree in Spanish Dance and Flamenco from the Professional Conservatory there. At 18, he moved to Madrid to study with María Magdalena, Paco Romero and La China, who helped form him and dedicate himself to flamenco. He became a member of several different companies, varying in style from the most traditional to the most contemporary: Javier Latorre, Antonio Canales, María Pagés, Blanca Li, Guito, Rocío Molina, Rafaela Carrasco, Marco Flores, Ballet Flamenco de Andalucía, and Carlos Chamorro. Maldonado continued his development performing at various tablaos such as Casa Patas, Corral de la Morería, Café de Chinitas, Villa Rosa y las Carboneras. José received first prize for Best Solo Choreography (2013) and Group Choreography (2015) at the Madrid Certamen de Danza Española y Flamenco. Maldonado has worked with Guadalupe Torres and Manuel Liñan, acting as assistant director and choreographer. He produced his first full work, Andrea, in 2014. In 2016, he collaborated with Antonio Canales and Carmen Angulo to produce Bodegon, fusing dance, baroque music, and painting with flamenco. Maldonado is the winner of the 2019 Premio Artista Revelación at the XXIII Festival of Jerez, an award for best up-and-coming artist. His most recent work, Galeria, debuted at the 25th Festival of Jerez.

Andrés Peña (1976) was born in Jerez de la Frontera. He made his first flamenco moves at the age of 10 studied with Angelita Gómez and later performed with the Ballet Albarizuela. He then studied with such grand names as: Manolete, Antonio Canales, Carmen Cortes, Javier Latorre and La Yerbabuena. As a professional he often performed with companies such as Manuel Morao y Gitanos de Jerez, La Compañía de la Changa, La Compañia de Carmen Cortés, and La Compañía de Eva Yerbabuena.He also contributed to programs of José Luis Montón, Pepe Justicia, Duquende, Juana Amaya and Miguel Poveda ("Sin Frontera"). As a solo performer, Peña is seen performing in some of the best-known tablaos such as Café de Chinitas and Las Carboneras in Madrid, El Cordobés in Barcelona and El Flamenco in Osaka, Japan. He also performed in the most famous theatres and on the best concert stages, including Circulo de Bellas Artes and La Villa in Madrid, Lope De Vega in Sevilla, Alameda and Gran Teatro Falla in Cádiz, Teatro Villamarta in Jerez. With his own company, he has had international tours in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, Australia, Norway, Switzerland, Germany, Japan, France, Portugal, Lebanon and Italy.

ABOUT The Joyce Theater

The Joyce Theater Foundation ("The Joyce," Executive Director, Linda Shelton), a non-profit organization, has proudly served the dance community for almost four decades. Under the direction of founders Cora Cahan and Eliot Feld, Ballet Tech Foundation acquired and renovated the Elgin Theater in Chelsea. Opening as The Joyce Theater in 1982, it was named in honor of Joyce Mertz, beloved daughter of LuEsther T. Mertz. It was LuEsther's clear, undaunted vision and abundant generosity that made it imaginable and ultimately possible to build the theater. Ownership was secured by The Joyce in 2015. The theater is one of the only theaters built by dancers for dance and has provided an intimate and elegant home for over 400 U.S.-based and international companies. The Joyce has also expanded its reach beyond its Chelsea home through off-site presentations at venues ranging in scope from Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater, to Brooklyn's Invisible Dog Art Center, and outdoor programming in spaces such as Hudson River Park. To further support the creation of new work, The Joyce maintains longstanding commissioning and residency programs. Local students and teachers (K-12th grade) benefit from its school program, and family and adult audiences get closer to dance with access to artists. The Joyce's annual season of about 48 weeks of dance now includes over 340 performances - both digital and in-person - for audiences of over 150,000.

Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana brings El Cuadragésimo to The Joyce Theater from June 13-18. The performance schedule is as follows: Tue-Wed 7:30pm; Thu-Friday 8pm; Sat 2pm & 8pm; and Sun 2pm. For more information about Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, please visit www.flamenco-vivo.org.