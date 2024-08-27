Flag-Raising Ceremony Planned In NYC For Malaysia Independence Day

The event will take place on August 30, 2024, 10:00am, at Bowling Green Park, a historic site that will serve as the backdrop for this significant celebration.
The Consulate General of Malaysia in New York will be holding a flag-raising ceremony to commemorate Malaysia's 67th Independence Day. celebrating the nation's rich history and cultural heritage. The event will take place on August 30, 2024, 10:00am, at Bowling Green Park, a historic site that will serve as the backdrop for this significant celebration.
The ceremony will feature remarks from prominent figures, including:
A highlight of the event will be the presentation of the "Merdeka Community Award" to selected members of the Malaysian diaspora, recognizing the contributions of Malaysians living abroad. The term "merdeka" means "independent" or "free" in Malay, the national language of Malaysia. There will also be a declaration of Malaysia's National Oath, by SSgt. Alexandria Loystone Anak Jimen of the Malaysian Armed Forces.
Amid an array of cultural performances, Malaysian artist Timmy Ong will be performing at the ceremony. Ong will sing Malaysia's national anthem and present a selection of classic Malaysian patriotic songs. He will also showcase a zapin dance solo-a traditional Malaysian dance that adds a vibrant cultural element to the celebration.
The public are invited to attend this momentous event and join in the celebration of Malaysia's Independence Day.
The Consulate General of Malaysia in New York represents Malaysia in the United States and is dedicated to fostering bilateral relations, promoting cultural exchange, and providing consular services to Malaysian citizens.
Videos