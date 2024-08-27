Flag-Raising Ceremony Planned In NYC For Malaysia Independence Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Consulate General of Malaysia in New York will be holding a flag-raising ceremony to commemorate Malaysia's 67th Independence Day. celebrating the nation's rich history and cultural heritage. The event will take place on August 30, 2024, 10:00am, at Bowling Green Park, a historic site that will serve as the backdrop for this significant celebration.

The ceremony will feature remarks from prominent figures, including:

Mr. Amir Farid Abu Hasan, Consul General of Malaysia

Mr. Arthur Piccolo, President of the Bowling Green Association

Mr. Manuel Castro, Commissioner of the NYC Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs

Mr. Edward Mermelstein, Commissioner of the NYC Mayor's Office for International Affairs

Mr. Julio Garcia-Medina, Associate Regional Director of the Office of Foreign Missions New York

Hon. Mayor Eric Adams, Mayor of New York City

A highlight of the event will be the presentation of the "Merdeka Community Award" to selected members of the Malaysian diaspora, recognizing the contributions of Malaysians living abroad. The term "merdeka" means "independent" or "free" in Malay, the national language of Malaysia. There will also be a declaration of Malaysia's National Oath, by SSgt. Alexandria Loystone Anak Jimen of the Malaysian Armed Forces.

Amid an array of cultural performances, Malaysian artist Timmy Ong will be performing at the ceremony. Ong will sing Malaysia's national anthem and present a selection of classic Malaysian patriotic songs. He will also showcase a zapin dance solo-a traditional Malaysian dance that adds a vibrant cultural element to the celebration.

Event Details:

Date: August 30, 2024

Time: 10am to approximately 1130am

Location: Bowling Green Park, New York City

The public are invited to attend this momentous event and join in the celebration of Malaysia's Independence Day.

About the Consulate General of Malaysia in New York:

The Consulate General of Malaysia in New York represents Malaysia in the United States and is dedicated to fostering bilateral relations, promoting cultural exchange, and providing consular services to Malaysian citizens.